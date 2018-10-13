AFCON 2019 qualification in view as Super Eagles take on Libya on Saturday

news

Gernot Rohr knows. The task at hand is plain sailing in the permuting, yet an uphill task in executing. Beat Libya at home in Uyo and get them out off the top of Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and depending on the other games, go on top themselves.

Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Beat them again a few days later and then AFCON 2019 qualification will be almost in grasp.

“We have the opportunity to qualify for AFCON 2019 in a few days. The team who wins the two games will qualify automatically,” Rohr said at the press conference ahead of the game.

“Mathematically, If we win the two games, we know it’s difficult but it’s possible.

“If we win it, we will be in AFCON. It’s a pleasure.there is no pressure, It's a pleasure to have an opportunity to do it in four days. If we win the two games, we start preparing for AFCON.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still bleeding from the 0-2 home loss to South Africa in June 2017, a disastrous start in the qualification campaign.

Seychelles were on the end of a 3-0 beating in the Matchday 3 and Libya are next, this time at their favourite ground, the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles are good shape too ahead of the game. With top players like Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi in top form, Rohr’s men are raring to go.

They play Libya who are, on the other hand, having some problems. After stirring troubles with some comments, coach Adel Amrouche quit just four days before the game in Uyo. But Rohr is not getting carried away these.

“The coach is not our problem, it does not matter who the coach of Libya is. The problem is they have so many good players,” Rohr said.

“We saw it again this morning in video what they did in South Africa. They could have won the game. The coach is not so important in this case because all the assistants and the players are still here.

“It will be a difficult game. We want to win it, it won’t be easy, we don’t underrate opponent.”

“Don’t underrate the team of Libya. They defend very well. We saw the games not only against South Africa but World Cup qualifiers,” Rohr continued.

“They did very well. They have a problem that they cannot play in their country but it gives them a huge motivation to play for their country.”

Libya spurred

Libya have been impressive so far in the qualification campaign. They thrashed Seychelles 5-1 in Matchday One and were unlucky to leave South Africa without a point in Matchday 2.

After not been an AFCON tournament since 2012, Libya fancy their chances of making to the 2019 edition after being top of the group after two games.