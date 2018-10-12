Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria Vs Libya: Time and where to watch AFCON 2019 qualifier

The AFCON 2019 qualifiers will be played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday, October 13.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play Nigeria Vs Libya: Time and where to watch AFCON 2019 qualifier (Twitter/John Ogu )

It’s Matchday Three of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are taking on Libya.

Nigeria at the World Cup

Time of Game

Libya national team play The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Libya in Matchday three of AFCON 2019 qualifiers (Naija Li)
 

The AFCON 2019 qualifier will kick off at 4 pm Nigerian time although analysis of the game on TV would have started an hour before that.

Where to watch

For fans in Sub-Saharan Africa, the game will be broadcast by SuperSport 9 on DSTV. SuperSport 9 are the official broadcasters of the game and any other TV station who airs the game would have gotten the rights from them.

Fans in France can catch the game on beIN Sports 2HD, people in USA and Canada can watch on beIN Sports 1 (D). beIN Sports 3 will broadcast the game for fans in Asia and beIN Sports 3 in Australia.

