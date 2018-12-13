10 Nigerian players abroad who won trophies in 2018

news

With most of Nigerian football talents plying their trades outside the shores of the country, the eyeballs from Nigeria are usually on the foreign-based stars.

Thousands of Nigerian players are in action every week for their clubs sides and most of these footballers won titles with their clubs this year.

As the year is gradually winding down, Pulse is putting together an End of Year list to curate some important moments of 2018.

In this list, we review a couple of Nigerian players who won trophies with their foreign clubs.

1. Victor Moses (Chelsea/FA Cup)

After a slow start to the 2017/2018 season, Moses and Chelsea recovered to make something of a rather average season.

They had struggled to keep the form that earned them a Premier League title the previous season but slowly got it together to snatch the FA Cup title, beating Manchester United in a final in May 2018.

Moses was very instrumental in that FA Cup win, getting back his form of the previous season to put in solid performances as a wing-back for Antonio Conte’s team.

2. John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva/Israeli Premier League)

With John Ogu as one of the most important players, Hapoel Be’er Sheva continued their dominance of the Israeli Premier League with a consecutive third title.

Ogu made 29 league appearances in the 2017/2018 season and scored three goals to help Hapoel Be'er Sheva to their fifth league title.

3. Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Be'er Sheva/Israeli Premier League)

He wasn't as efficient as the previous season when he was named the Best Player in Israel, Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme did just enough to help Hapoel Be'er Sheva to a third consecutive league title.

The 29-year-old scored 10 goals in 28 games as Be'er Sheva won their fifth league title.

4. Junior Ajayi (Al-Ahly/Egyptian Premier League)

Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi added another league title to his name after helping Al-Ahly to the Egyptian Premier League.

He’s the only player on this list that plies his trade in Africa.

5. Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge/Belgian First Division A)

Nigerian striker Bonaventure Dennis had a successful debut season in Belgium with Club Brugge where he won the league title in 2018.

Dennis joined Club Brugge in the summer of 2017 and had a good start to the season scoring five goals in six games.

He ended up with seven league goals in 30 appearances as Club Brugge wrestled the Belgian First Division A title from Anderlecht.

6. Paul Onuachu (Midtjylland/Danish Superliga)

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu was part of the Midtjylland squad that won the 2017/2018 Danish Superliga title.

Onuachu has been at Midtjylland since 2012 and has been a regular for them over the years

7. Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan (Midtjylland/Danish Superliga)

Onuachu was not the only player that got a Danish Superliga medal, Rilwan Olanrewaju also got one after helping the team to their first league title in history.

8. Olarenwaju Kayode (Shakhtar Donetsk/Ukrainian Premier League and Ukrainian Cup)

After struggling to adjust to life in Spain on a loan deal with Girona, Olarenwaju Kayode joined Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk where he got his hands on two titles, the Ukrainian Premier League and Ukrainian Cup.

His six league games and two goals were enough for him to get a medal when Shakhtar Donetsk won their 11th league title in history.

In the Ukrainian Cup, the Nigerian player played two games and scored once.

9. Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg/Norwegian league and Super Cup)

Nigerian forward Samuel Adegbenro won the Eliteserien (the Norwegian league) with his club Rosenborg in 2018.

The 22-year-old played 17 games and scored five times to help Rosenborg to a league title.

He also won the Superfinalen (the Norwegian Super Cup) with Rosenborg.

10. Faith Friday Obilor (Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi/ Swedish league)

Nigerian defender Faith Friday who plays for Finnish club Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi got his hands on the league title in 2018.