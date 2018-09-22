Pulse.ng logo
Live update of Anthony Joshua Vs Alexander Povetkin

Anthony Joshua Vs Alexander Povetkin Live Follow minute by minute action of the heavyweight bout at Wembley

The heavyweight bout between Joshia and Povetkin is Wembley Stadium in London.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin play Live update of Anthony Joshua Vs Alexander Povetkin (Instagram/Anthony Joshua )

In his quest to become a unified heavyweight champion, British boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua faces mandatory WBA challenger Alexander Povetkin.

Wembley, in London, is the host of the fight tonight.

Follow all the live updates.

Joshua and Povetkin arrive

7: 46 pm: Anthony Joshua and Povetkin have arrived Wembley ahead of their showdown. Follow the fight live here

Undercard Fights

Luke Campbell vs Yvan Mendy II

8: 42 pm: The last undercard fight before the main bout. A rematch for both fighters.

Lawrence Okolie Vs Matty Askin

Okolie wins

Lawrence Okolie play Lawrence Okolie is the British champion (Getty Images)

 

8: 23pm: The fight goes to 12th round and Okolie wins by judges’ decision. 116-110, 114-112, 114-113

Okolie is now the new British champion.

7: 45: Okolie looking like he is in the mood as he attacks his opponent in Round One.

David Price Vs Sergey Kuzmin

Price confirms injury

Price has confirmed that he ruptured his right bicep in the second round. According to him, he had a tear in the last few weeks leading to the fight but had to take the fight

I got in and did what I could but it's really frustrating. I'm not used to coming in late notice, I'd love the opportunity to fight him again because I think our styles gelled but unfortunately it ended in his favour. The best man won,” he says. 

Kuzmin says he is interested in a rematch.

Kuzmin wins after referee ends fight

Sergey Kuzmin and David Price play Kuzmin wins after Price retires because of injury in the first under card fight (AP)

 

7: 14 pm: It’s a bit confusing here, but the referee has ended the fight after four rounds. The commentary team reveals that a right bicep injury as led Price to retire.

7.09 pm: Round 3. Both fights going for it now as they try to land clean hits.

7:05 pm:  Kuzmin is gradually coming back into the fight now.

7:00 pm: Round One: Price starts on the front foot, getting Kuzmin with some punches early on.

Tribute to Enzo Calzaghe

Before the Price-Kuzmin fight, a tribute is paid to legendary trainer Enzo Calzaghe who died this week.

6:30: Wembley is beginning to fill up a little by little as David Price who was beaten in his last fight by Alexander Povetkin is facing 31-year-old Russian Sergey Kuzmin.

