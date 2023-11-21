Where to get pyjamas for Christmas couple photoshoots that are under ₦6,000
Couples, it’s that time of the year when you don’t let single people breathe.
If you want to be a part of that tradition this year, we have cheap couples pjyamas for less than ₦6,000.
We found five pyjamas that will make you and your partner the ultimate couple.
Red and white pyjamas
Red and white pyjamas are a classic Christmas choice. There are just ₦407 on AliExpress. Aliexpress delivers to Nigeria, so don’t think you can’t get it.
The silk pyjamas
There is nothing as luxurious as silk. We found a 2-in-1 pair of pyjamas set on Ali Express for ₦5,791.
Multicoloured pyjama set
This colourful pyjama set from AliExpress is perfect for a fun and festive Christmas. It’s just ₦4,083 on Ali Express.
Elk Print Hooded Jumpsuit
This cosy elk print hooded jumpsuit from AliExpress is perfect for your Christmas photoshoot. It costs just ₦2,833 on Ali Express.
Flannel Plush Couple Set
You don’t need to get Christmas-themed pyjamas; you can get this comfy flannel set for just ₦5,813 on Ali Express.
