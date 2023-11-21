ADVERTISEMENT
Where to get pyjamas for Christmas couple photoshoots that are under ₦6,000

Temi Iwalaiye

Couples, it’s that time of the year when you don’t let single people breathe.

Matching Pyjamas for Christmas [Pinterest]
Matching Pyjamas for Christmas [Pinterest]

If you want to be a part of that tradition this year, we have cheap couples pjyamas for less than ₦6,000.

We found five pyjamas that will make you and your partner the ultimate couple.

Family pyjamas [aliexpress]
Family pyjamas [aliexpress] Pulse Nigeria

Red and white pyjamas are a classic Christmas choice. There are just ₦407 on AliExpress. Aliexpress delivers to Nigeria, so don’t think you can’t get it.

Silk Pyjamas [Aliexpress]
Silk Pyjamas [Aliexpress] Pulse Nigeria

There is nothing as luxurious as silk. We found a 2-in-1 pair of pyjamas set on Ali Express for ₦5,791.

Multicoloured matching pyjamas
Multicoloured matching pyjamas Pulse Nigeria

This colourful pyjama set from AliExpress is perfect for a fun and festive Christmas. It’s just ₦4,083 on Ali Express.

Elk Print Hooded Jumpsuit [Aliexpress]
Elk Print Hooded Jumpsuit [Aliexpress] Pulse Nigeria
This cosy elk print hooded jumpsuit from AliExpress is perfect for your Christmas photoshoot. It costs just ₦2,833 on Ali Express.

Flannel plush set [Aliexpress]
Flannel plush set [Aliexpress] Pulse Nigeria

You don’t need to get Christmas-themed pyjamas; you can get this comfy flannel set for just ₦5,813 on Ali Express.

