Where to get pyjamas for Christmas couple photoshoots that are under ₦6,000

If you want to be a part of that tradition this year, we have cheap couples pjyamas for less than ₦6,000.

We found five pyjamas that will make you and your partner the ultimate couple.

Red and white pyjamas

Red and white pyjamas are a classic Christmas choice. There are just ₦407 on AliExpress. Aliexpress delivers to Nigeria, so don’t think you can’t get it.

The silk pyjamas

There is nothing as luxurious as silk. We found a 2-in-1 pair of pyjamas set on Ali Express for ₦5,791.

Multicoloured pyjama set

This colourful pyjama set from AliExpress is perfect for a fun and festive Christmas. It’s just ₦4,083 on Ali Express.

Elk Print Hooded Jumpsuit

This cosy elk print hooded jumpsuit from AliExpress is perfect for your Christmas photoshoot. It costs just ₦2,833 on Ali Express.

Flannel Plush Couple Set

