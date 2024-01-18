Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Let’s get into it:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

1. Griizy Pool Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pool parties are essential for this hot weather. Check out this pool party at the Haris Hotel in Abuja. Tickets are ₦5000.

2. This Friday on the Mainland

Party after work this Friday at BFF Lagos, it’s located at 4 Jibowu Street Yaba. Make reservations here.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Arabic night

Be part of Arabian nights like the ones Jazmine and Alladin had. Expand your meal palette to Arabic food for ₦27,000. Check here for reservations.

4. Rockstar Riddim

DJs, album listening, and drinks all for ₦1,500 at 15b University Road, Yaba. Get tickets here.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Serrano and the BS Band

Enjoy Freedom Park's beautiful ambience and history while listening to a live band churn out tunes for just ₦500. Get tickets here.

6. Metro Friday

Experience food and music in excess at Carnival Restaurant, Victoria Island. Check here for reservations

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Friday Pub Nite

Top DJs and hypemen will be performing at 27 Kusenla Road, Chisco Bustop, Ikate. It’s free, check it out here.

8. Wine Tasting + tote bag painting

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anything else as boujee as wine tasting and tote bag painting? It sounds like a whole lot of fun, it happening at Alali Studio, Victoria Island. Check here for reservations.

9. Varuna Fridays

Enjoy a live band while relaxing at the Good Beach, Oniru this Friday. Make your reservations here.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Zodiac Party: Project Capricorn

‘Free shots, face painting, and everything nice’. It’s all going down at Westend Sports Bar, Yaba. Tickets are ₦3,500 here.

11. Outlaw 24’: The Pajamas Party

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pajamas parties are always so fun; you attend them dressed in very comfortable outfits. This particular one is going down in Abuja. Get tickets for ₦3,250 here.

12. Octavia

If you stay in Abuja, party and forget that the country is hard at Club Volcano, 4th Avenue, Abuja. Tickets are ₦3,500.

13. Lekki Saturdays with Sip and Paint

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are a big fan of sip and paint or have never done it before, check out this sip and paint event at Euphoria by House 9, Lekki. Tickets are ₦15,000.

14. On the Louzze

Enjoy drinks and a party if you live in the Agbor Delta. It’s going down at Efeizemor Street, Agbor Delta. It’s free but register here.

15. A Good Day at the Good Beach with Sip and Paint

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you know what’s better than chilling at the beach? Sip and paint at the beach. Get tickets for ₦36,000 here.

16. Party with Mav

Pulse Nigeria

It will be a lit weekend in Abuja at the Dome Resort Hotel, where there will be drinks, a pool party, music, and much more. It’s free but register here.

SUNDAY, JANAURY 21

ADVERTISEMENT

17. Sunday Brunch Buffet at Skyview by Terraform Hotel

Pulse Nigeria

Experience an all-you-can-eat buffet this Sunday at the Terraform Hotel, Lekki. Get tickets for ₦18,000 here.

18. Sip and Paint: Radisson Blu Ikeja

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy sipping and painting at the beautiful Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja. Check out tickets here.

19. Sunday Brunch

Another brunch buffet is taking place at the Legend Hotel Lagos Airport. Gates open at 12:30. Tickets are ₦25,000.

20. Sunday Brunch and live performance

ADVERTISEMENT