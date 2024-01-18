ADVERTISEMENT
Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Temi Iwalaiye

In the words of a famous singer, “Problem no dey finish, try dey enjoy.”

Let’s get into it:

Griizy pool party
Griizy pool party Pulse Nigeria

Pool parties are essential for this hot weather. Check out this pool party at the Haris Hotel in Abuja. Tickets are ₦5000.

Party after work this Friday at BFF Lagos, it’s located at 4 Jibowu Street Yaba. Make reservations here.

Be part of Arabian nights like the ones Jazmine and Alladin had. Expand your meal palette to Arabic food for ₦27,000. Check here for reservations.

DJs, album listening, and drinks all for ₦1,500 at 15b University Road, Yaba. Get tickets here.

Enjoy Freedom Park's beautiful ambience and history while listening to a live band churn out tunes for just ₦500. Get tickets here.

Experience food and music in excess at Carnival Restaurant, Victoria Island. Check here for reservations

Top DJs and hypemen will be performing at 27 Kusenla Road, Chisco Bustop, Ikate. It’s free, check it out here.

Is there anything else as boujee as wine tasting and tote bag painting? It sounds like a whole lot of fun, it happening at Alali Studio, Victoria Island. Check here for reservations.

Enjoy a live band while relaxing at the Good Beach, Oniru this Friday. Make your reservations here.

‘Free shots, face painting, and everything nice’. It’s all going down at Westend Sports Bar, Yaba. Tickets are ₦3,500 here.

Outlaws pyjamas party
Outlaws pyjamas party Pulse Nigeria
Pajamas parties are always so fun; you attend them dressed in very comfortable outfits. This particular one is going down in Abuja. Get tickets for ₦3,250 here.

If you stay in Abuja, party and forget that the country is hard at Club Volcano, 4th Avenue, Abuja. Tickets are ₦3,500.

Lekki Saturdays with Sip and Paint
Lekki Saturdays with Sip and Paint Pulse Nigeria
If you are a big fan of sip and paint or have never done it before, check out this sip and paint event at Euphoria by House 9, Lekki. Tickets are ₦15,000.

Enjoy drinks and a party if you live in the Agbor Delta. It’s going down at Efeizemor Street, Agbor Delta. It’s free but register here.

Sip and paint at the beach
Sip and paint at the beach Pulse Nigeria
Do you know what’s better than chilling at the beach? Sip and paint at the beach. Get tickets for ₦36,000 here.

Party by Mav
Party by Mav Pulse Nigeria

It will be a lit weekend in Abuja at the Dome Resort Hotel, where there will be drinks, a pool party, music, and much more. It’s free but register here.

Sunday Brunch Buffet
Sunday Brunch Buffet Pulse Nigeria

Experience an all-you-can-eat buffet this Sunday at the Terraform Hotel, Lekki. Get tickets for ₦18,000 here.

Sip and Paint at Radisson Blu
Sip and Paint at Radisson Blu Pulse Nigeria
Enjoy sipping and painting at the beautiful Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja. Check out tickets here.

Another brunch buffet is taking place at the Legend Hotel Lagos Airport. Gates open at 12:30. Tickets are ₦25,000.

The brunches are unending this weekend. Enjoy five hours of ending food and music for ₦25,000 at Carnival Restaurant, Victoria Island. Check here for reservations.

