Turn Heads With These Wedding Guest Dresses For Every Style

Take Me To Greece Maxi Dress

Serve the perfect summer vibes with the "Take Me to Greece" dress. Its vibrant and colourful pattern instantly transports you to Greece’s sun-kissed shores. The fitted dress transitions into a relaxed, floor-length design which ensures you’re both comfortable and stylish. With fiery hues of orange, red, and yellow blending with cooler tones, this dress will make you stand out beautifully.

https://moneothelabel.com/products/take-me-to-greece-maxi-dress

Ideal for a beach or outdoor wedding, the lightweight fabric allows for dancing and celebrating under the sun or stars. Plus, the thin straps add a breezy touch. Throw on a woven handbag, and you're set for a destination wedding with style and ease. Price: ₦40,000. Where To Buy: Shop Moneothelabel.

Selena Dress

Step back into the 90s and bring old money vibes in this Selena dress by Studio Bonnitta. This stunning red cocktail dress is the epitome of elegance, perfect for a wedding with a cocktail theme. Featuring an off-the-shoulder design and long, loose sleeves, it offers a nod to the glamorous fashion of the 90s while remaining utterly timeless. The other half of the dress is fitted and will enhance your curves.

https://studiobonnitta.com.ng/products/selena-dress/1589137

Complete the look with high-heeled sandals, and you'll be turning heads all night. This dress is a statement piece that ensures you'll be remembered for your effortless style and grace. Price: ₦40,000. Where To Buy: Shop Studio Bonnitta.

The Aura Dress

This dress is your ticket to making a grand entrance at any black-tie, semi-formal wedding. It features a sleek, form-fitting design that flatters every curve, accentuated by its long, graceful sleeves. It has a white halter neckline that brings a striking contrast to the deep black fabric. One side of the dress has a high slit, which allows for a sultry reveal of your leg.

This dress shows just enough skin so you don’t have to worry about doing too much. Price: ₦80,000. Where To Buy: Shop Style With D.

Custom Feather Dress

Serve rich aunty vibes with this elegant custom feather dress by Bfits. Showcased in a striking blue, it has a luxurious feather trim along the hem and one sleeve. The sophisticated one-shoulder design creates a chic and high-class vibe.

https://bfitsng.com/product/custom-feather-dress/?v=66e10e9ff65e

Available in an array of colours, you can choose the perfect shade to match your style and preference. Price: ₦90,000. Where To Buy: Shop Bfits.

Sunset Glow Maxi Dress

Dazzle the wedding attendees at a destination wedding with this stunning orange and pink ruched dress. The contrasting colours create a bold and eye-catching look, while the fitted design will hug your curves beautifully.

https://bawsty.com/products/sunset-glow-maxi-dress/1760719

The mermaid silhouette flares out slightly at the bottom, adding some flair to your movement. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop Bawsty.

Kamila Dress (MTO)

This graceful green, floor-length dress has an asymmetrical design with one shoulder strap crossing over the chest and wrapping around the neck. The soft, velvety material drapes nicely, creating a flowing profile.

https://studiobonnitta.com.ng/products/kamila-dress-mto/1866414

For those who prefer a different colour, the Kamila dress is also available in a rich brown shade. Either in green or brown, this dress will make you feel like the belle of the ball. Price: ₦75,000. Where To Buy: Shop Studio Bonnitta.

Bling Lace Up Black Maxi Dress

Prepare to shine in the Bling Lace Up dress by Bfits. This stunning black dress, adorned with sequins, catches the light with every movement, making sure you’re the diamond of the night. The thin straps and lace-up detail on the back add a touch of sensuality to the dress.

https://bfitsng.com/product/bling-lace-up-back-maxi/?v=66e10e9ff65e

It’s perfect for women who embody the “clean girl, vanilla girl” aesthetic. Ideal for a formal or semi-formal event, style it with some sparkling jewelry and high heels. Price: ₦26,500. Where To Buy: Shop Bfits.

Leila Dress

This chic beige dress has a gathered design that adds texture and sophistication, flowing seamlessly into a black, voluminous floor-length design. No matter where you go, the Leila dress ensures you stand out in style. And if beige isn't your colour, it's also available in sky blue and bright orange.

https://belangelique.com/shop/carra-skirt-set/

Whichever you choose, you'll be the epitome of grace and beauty. You can also enjoy 5% off your first purchase on the brand’s website. Price: ₦75,000. Where To Buy: Shop Belangelique.

Diamond Deluxe

Make an unforgettable impression in the Diamond Deluxe dress. This captivating blue dress features long, flowing fringes that create a stunning, dynamic effect with every move you make. The fringes attached to the sleeves and hem, together with the dress’s bright blue colour ensure that all eyes are on you.

https://belangelique.com/shop/diamond-deluxe/

Style it with dainty accessories and strappy heels to let the dress have a moment. You could be attending a wedding or a gala, but this Diamond Deluxe dress will always be the ultimate showstopper. Price: ₦80,000. Where To Buy: Shop Belangelique.

Jordy Rose Detail Midaxi Dress

Imagine yourself walking into a wedding in this form-fitting style. What truly sets this dress apart is the rose detailing along the side, adding a romantic flair that's perfect for attending a celebration of love. The high slit on the side not only enhances the allure of the dress but also allows you to move freely as you glide down the aisle or hit the dance floor.

https://moneothelabel.com/products/jordy-rose-detail-dress

