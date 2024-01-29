Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Environmental variables such as dry weather, strong soaps, medicines, and cigarette smoke might worsen symptoms. Understanding these characteristics can assist in managing eczema and preventing flare-ups.

Choosing the proper eczema cream is dependent on the type and severity of your eczema; therefore, consult a dermatologist for personalised advice. However, here are five frequently recommended creams for various types of eczema:

Hydrocortisone cream

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Over-the-counter lotions containing 1% hydrocortisone are useful for mild to moderate eczema. They relieve inflammation and itching, but they should not be used for long periods or on large areas.

Check out this 1% hydrocortisone here.

Cetaphil Restoraderm

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Eczema damages the skin barrier, so moisturising is essential. The best moisturisers are fragrance-free and oil-free, such as Cetaphil Restoraderm, which contains ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. See how much it costs here.

Eucerin eczema relief

Pulse Nigeria

The cream is steroid-free and mild enough for daily use, but tough enough for eczema's dry, itching skin. These products are also safe to use on infants as young as three months. In a clinical trial, with daily use, four out of five children stayed flare-free for six months. It's surprisingly affordable. Check it out here.

Aveeno Active Naturals Colloidal Oatmeal Moisturising Lotion

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Colloidal oatmeal has relaxing and anti-inflammatory characteristics, which assist in reducing itching and irritation. Look for fragrance-free oatmeal creams like this one here.

Cerave Moisturiser Cream

Pulse Nigeria