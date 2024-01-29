ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are creams that gives smoother skin when eczema threatens.

Best creams for eczema [greatist]
Best creams for eczema [greatist]

Recommended articles

Environmental variables such as dry weather, strong soaps, medicines, and cigarette smoke might worsen symptoms. Understanding these characteristics can assist in managing eczema and preventing flare-ups.

Choosing the proper eczema cream is dependent on the type and severity of your eczema; therefore, consult a dermatologist for personalised advice. However, here are five frequently recommended creams for various types of eczema:

ADVERTISEMENT
hydrocortisone cream [supermart]
hydrocortisone cream [supermart] Pulse Nigeria

Over-the-counter lotions containing 1% hydrocortisone are useful for mild to moderate eczema. They relieve inflammation and itching, but they should not be used for long periods or on large areas.

Check out this 1% hydrocortisone here.

cetaphil restoraderm itch control [Ubuy]
cetaphil restoraderm itch control [Ubuy] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eczema damages the skin barrier, so moisturising is essential. The best moisturisers are fragrance-free and oil-free, such as Cetaphil Restoraderm, which contains ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. See how much it costs here.

Eucerin eczema cream [Amazon]
Eucerin eczema cream [Amazon] Pulse Nigeria

The cream is steroid-free and mild enough for daily use, but tough enough for eczema's dry, itching skin. These products are also safe to use on infants as young as three months. In a clinical trial, with daily use, four out of five children stayed flare-free for six months. It's surprisingly affordable. Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aveeno moisturiser [konga]
Aveeno moisturiser [konga] Pulse Nigeria

Colloidal oatmeal has relaxing and anti-inflammatory characteristics, which assist in reducing itching and irritation. Look for fragrance-free oatmeal creams like this one here.

Cerave moisturises [Healthplus]
Cerave moisturises [Healthplus] Pulse Nigeria

This cream is suitable for mild to severe eczema since it is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, contains ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin which help rebuild the skin barrier and maintain moisture, and is non-irritating, making it well-tolerated by most people. Check it out here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

Craving a latest Samsung phone? These 4 phones are under ₦100k

Craving a latest Samsung phone? These 4 phones are under ₦100k

Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 events to chase boredom away this weekend

Queen Loveth shares her secret to flawless skin

Queen Loveth shares her secret to flawless skin

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best winter coat and boots

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

How to recreate Marie Wiseborn's style

3 ways to recreate Moses Bliss' fiancée, Marie Wiseborn's modest fashion

20 of the best events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

How to stop hurting your eyes with blue light glasses [shuttershock]

Stop hurting your eyes; these blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000