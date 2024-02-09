ADVERTISEMENT
How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?
This guide helps you spot originals and find them at various price points.
Many cheap, low-quality replicas flood the market. Avoid disappointment by steering clear of them. Invest in an original jersey for lasting pride and support.
Official Stores
- In Lagos? Visit their physical stores at Ikeja City Mall and Circle Mall Lekki.
- Live in South Africa, Morocco, the US, or the UK? Order directly from Nike's website for guaranteed authenticity.
Pricing
- Latest Jerseys (2022-2023): Expect to pay between ₦90,000 and ₦100,000 for home and away jerseys.
- Older Jerseys: Prices decrease with age, though finding vintage pieces can be challenging and more expensive.
Online Options:
Several websites offer authentic Nigerian jerseys:
- My Sporting Kits: Find retro 1996 jerseys for ₦38,999–₦42,999.
- Jerseygramm offers a wide range of jerseys from 1994 to 2023, priced between ₦20,000 and ₦40,000. They claim to sell only originals.
- Subside Sports: Prices are similar to Nike's website, sometimes slightly higher. They currently have 2022/2023 away jerseys for around ₦150,000.
