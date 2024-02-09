ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

Temi Iwalaiye

This guide helps you spot originals and find them at various price points.

How much is a Super Eagles jersey?
How much is a Super Eagles jersey?

Recommended articles

Many cheap, low-quality replicas flood the market. Avoid disappointment by steering clear of them. Invest in an original jersey for lasting pride and support.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • In Lagos? Visit their physical stores at Ikeja City Mall and Circle Mall Lekki.
  • Live in South Africa, Morocco, the US, or the UK? Order directly from Nike's website for guaranteed authenticity.
  • Latest Jerseys (2022-2023): Expect to pay between ₦90,000 and ₦100,000 for home and away jerseys.
  • Older Jerseys: Prices decrease with age, though finding vintage pieces can be challenging and more expensive.

Several websites offer authentic Nigerian jerseys:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • My Sporting Kits: Find retro 1996 jerseys for ₦38,999–₦42,999.
  • Jerseygramm offers a wide range of jerseys from 1994 to 2023, priced between ₦20,000 and ₦40,000. They claim to sell only originals.
  • Subside Sports: Prices are similar to Nike's website, sometimes slightly higher. They currently have 2022/2023 away jerseys for around ₦150,000.

It should be noted that some online stores sell their jerseys

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

Weekend Vibes: 14 must-attend events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 14 must-attend events happening this weekend

We found Chef Chi’s Grammy Awards outfit on Jumia

We found Chef Chi’s Grammy Awards outfit on Jumia

Dress like Beyoncé: 3 budget-friendly replicas of her outfits

Dress like Beyoncé: 3 budget-friendly replicas of her outfits

5 exceptional earbuds for less than ₦5,000 on Jumia

5 exceptional earbuds for less than ₦5,000 on Jumia

Weekend Vibes: Don't be bored, check out these 15 events

Weekend Vibes: Don't be bored, check out these 15 events

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 earbuds less than N5,000

5 exceptional earbuds for less than ₦5,000 on Jumia

Dress like Beyonce

Dress like Beyoncé: 3 budget-friendly replicas of her outfits

Chef Chi in LA for the Grammys [Twitter/davido]

We found Chef Chi’s Grammy Awards outfit on Jumia

Weekend Vibes: Must-attend events

Weekend Vibes: 14 must-attend events happening this weekend