Eye Masks vs. Eye Creams: Which Is Better for Your Skincare Routine?

It’s known that the skin on our faces is more sensitive than the skin on our bodies, but the skin around our eye area is even more delicate due to its thinness and sensitivity caused by our every blink and touch.

An eye mask is specifically designed to deliver intensive treatment to the skin around the eyes in a short amount of time. Oftentimes, eye masks are formulated with high concentrations of active ingredients like caffeine, retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. These masks can be applied for a short time—typically around 10-20 minutes—to reduce puffiness, brighten dark circles, and deeply hydrate. They’re ideal for a quick, targeted treatment, perfect before an event or after a sleepless night.

Eye creams, on the other hand, are for ongoing care and are often part of a daily skincare routine. While they may contain similar ingredients to eye masks, eye creams offer a gentler formulation for everyday use. If hydration and anti-ageing are your primary goals, an eye cream—like the one we reviewed here—may make a difference over time.

They both play a role in caring for the eye area. However, making the ultimate pick between them solely depends on your needs and preferences, we’ve rounded up 5 of our most-loved eye masks and eye creams below to help you decide on which may be the perfect fit.

Topicals Faded Eye Mask

Yes, this eye mask you’ve been seeing all over your TikTok and Instagram feed is actually worth the hype. Although I don’t support wearing it to the club and airport like it’s some accessory, as we’ve seen many influencers do. It is great for what it was actually created for, which is to brighten the undereye area.

This “Faded” eye mask has powerful brightening ingredients like niacinamide, tranexamic acid, caffeine, kojic acid, and alpha-arbutin, glutathione. These ingredients help reduce dark circles and puffiness in minutes, giving you visibly brighter eyes. For an extra cooling sensation, pop them in your skincare fridge before application. Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty Shop.

APIVITA Express Beauty Eye Mask

This anti-fatigue mask is infused with Gingko biloba, known for its anti-inflammatory and collagen-boosting properties. Gingko biloba, a tree native to East Asia that is used in skincare formulations, also helps to repair sun damage caused by UV rays from the sun. This beauty eye mask also contains cucumber (a spa favourite) and hyaluronic acid, so you’re sure of getting ultimate hydration with fewer puffy eyes.

The combination of these two ingredients will give you an instant cooling effect that refreshes tired eyes. Price: ₦5,976. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty.

Face Facts Target Dark Circles Under-Eye Gel Patches

As the name suggests, this eye patch is meant to soothe tired-looking eyes. So, for people who have a lot of sleepless nights and need a quick fix, these Face Facts gel patches are your best bet. Packed with collagen, red seaweed, chamomile, and ginseng, these gel patches reduce puffiness and improve the look of dark circles.

They’re perfect for a quick refresh and are especially effective when used cold. A bonus point is that it's extremely affordable. Price: ₦4,500. Where To Buy: Shop Omes Beauty Mart.

Good Molecules Energising Hydrogel Eye Patches

With caffeine as the star ingredient, these patches reduce puffiness and make the eye area appear firmer. Caffeine, according to GoodRx, is a star ingredient that reduces swelling under the eyes and can protect the skin from signs of photoaging or sun damage.

Good Molecules Hydrogel eye patches also contain liquorice extract and aloe vera to keep the area hydrated and soften fine lines, giving you a bright-eyed look. Price: ₦13,900. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Cove.

Skin Republic Retinol Hydrogel Eye Mask

For mature skin, this retinol-infused mask targets fine lines and dark circles. The combination of caffeine, turmeric, and algae promotes a more rested appearance, and the remaining essence can be applied around the mouth to smooth smile lines.

Price: ₦14,000. Where To Buy: Shop Essentials Hub





Beauty of Joseon Revive Eye Serum—Ginseng + Retinal

I can’t make a list of the best eye care products without having a K-beauty brand on the list. They’re just that good. And this Beauty of Joseon eye serum is an excellent pick. It is specially formulated to boost elasticity and combat wrinkles around the eyes, thanks to a powerful combination of ginseng extract and retinal. It has retinal, niacinamide, and ginseng extracts as its main ingredients that work together to stimulate collagen, smooth fine lines, and nourish the eye area.

Searching for a link for purchase was almost impossible because it is sold out everywhere, which is only due to its effectiveness. Price: ₦18,007. Where To Buy: Shop Hermosa Mart.

The Inkey List Brighten-I Eye Cream

This eye cream has over 2,000 5-star reviews; I’m not joking. This affordable eye cream has gained popularity for its powerful formula that reduces puffiness, hydrates, and brightens the eye area. It is enriched with caffeine to reduce puffiness, glycerin and squalane for hydration, Matrixyl 3000 to boost collagen, and BRIGHTENYLTM and Mica Mineral for an immediate brightening effect.

The product’s cooling metal applicator provides a refreshing feel while blurring fine lines and improving brightness, making it an excellent option for visibly brighter eyes. Price: ₦28,800. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey.

Ole Henriksen Truth Banana Bright Eye Cream

This product, inspired by makeup artists’ most beloved banana powder, is packed with vitamin C and real gold to brighten dark circles. It has a creamy, buttery texture that feels luxurious and rich. It’s also popular for being a great eye cream that sits well under makeup. It contains light-reflecting mineral pigments that colour-correct and improve concealer application.

It’s the perfect blend of long-term hydration, diminishing dark circles and immediate colour correction. Price: ₦82,000. Where To Buy: Shop Skincare Plug.

Face Facts Ceramide Replenishing Eye Cream

This lightweight cream is ideal for sensitive skin, packed with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E.

It strengthens the skin barrier, reduces puffiness, and provides lasting hydration without irritation. Price: ₦3,900. Where To Buy: Shop 24eleven.

Mary & May Tranexamic Acid + Glutathione Eye Cream

Featuring tranexamic acid and vitamin C, this clinical strength formula addresses dark circles and pigmentation, promoting circulation and a more even skin tone. If you struggle with severely dark under eyes, this Mary & May eye cream is well worth trying.

Be careful though; it’s extremely potent, and its ingredients can cause sensitivity to the sun, so I‘ll advise you to apply sunscreen after you apply it. Price: ₦4,850. Where To Buy: Shop Miwabeautystore.

If you’re looking for an instant refresh to minimise puffiness or brighten your eyes, an eye mask is your best bet. Eye creams, however, are essential for maintaining long-term hydration and gradually reducing fine lines and dark circles over time.