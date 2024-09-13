I Used Face Facts Vitamin C Eye Cream for a Month, This Is What I Found:

As someone who’s often told, "You look tired," even on my best days, taking care of my under-eye area has become essential. So when I came across this eye cream, I thought, "Why not?"

This is what we looked like on day one:

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Face Facts Vitamin C Brightening Eye Cream promises to hydrate and brighten the delicate skin around your eyes, addressing dryness with its rich, moisturizing formula.

Face Facts Vitamin C Eye Cream facefacts.me

It’s designed to boost hydration and offer antioxidant protection, helping to reduce the appearance of puffiness and giving your under-eye area a refreshed, well-rested look. Where to Buy: Shop Face Facts. Price: ₦13,100.

The Feel? Light & Quickly Absorbing

This eye cream feels incredibly light. The white serum spreads effortlessly across the under-eye area and absorbs almost instantly. If I accidentally apply too much, I can feel it on my skin, but otherwise, it’s non-greasy and layers well with other products, meaning it won’t slow down your routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

My Day Routine

I keep things simple in the mornings: wash, tone, moisturize, apply eye cream, and finish with sunscreen. I start by washing my face with my current favourite, the Uncover Green Tea Revitalising Cleanser. This gentle yet effective cleanser is infused with 0.5% salicylic acid, green tea, and African rice extract. It works wonders to remove any excess oil and impurities from my skin without stripping it of moisture.

Face Cleanser https://uncoverskincare.com/ng/product/green-tea-revitalising-cleanser/

In the morning, I usually skip a toner, but when I do incorporate one, it's primarily at night. I use The Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toner, which is essential for addressing hyperpigmentation and evening out my skin texture. Due to its tendency to make the skin more sensitive to sunlight, I reserve it mostly for my nighttime routine.

Next, I apply my moisturizer, which depends on how my skin feels that day. I either use the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer, incredibly lightweight and delivers long-lasting hydration with hyaluronic acid, or the Uncover Argan Hydrating Moisturiser, which provides a rich, nourishing layer. Both options keep my skin well-hydrated and create a smooth base for my sunscreen.

ADVERTISEMENT

I then dab a small amount of the Face Facts Eye Cream under my eyes, using my ring finger to apply it with minimal pressure. It goes on without leaving a greasy or heavy feeling, making it good for daytime use.

I never leave the house without applying a generous layer of the Biore UV Watery Essence SPF 50+. This sunscreen has a jelly-like texture that glides onto my skin effortlessly, thanks to its water capsule formula.

https://tosnigeria.com/shop/biore-uv-watery-essence-spf-50-pa-50-g-2/

It’s lightweight, doesn’t leave a white cast, and feels refreshing on the skin, making it the ideal choice for everyday protection.

My Night Routine

ADVERTISEMENT

I begin by cleansing my face with the Uncover Face Wash. This step removes makeup, sunscreen, and the grime accumulated throughout the day, leaving my skin clean and ready for the next steps.

Once a week, I incorporate an exfoliating scrub into my routine. On these scrub days, I use Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash Foaming Scrub. This scrub helps slough away dead skin cells and promotes a smoother complexion. Following the scrub, I apply The Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toner. This toner is essential for evening out my skin texture and targeting hyperpigmentation. It helps prepare my skin for better absorption of subsequent products.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid https://cocorosey.net/products/the-ordinary-glycolic-acid-7-toning-solution-240ml

Next, I use The Ordinary’s Retinol Serum 0.5% in Squalane to address fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. Since retinol can be quite drying, I follow it up with a generous layer of moisturizer. In a previous article, we spotlighted moisturizer choices for keeping your skin supple and hydrated. I choose between Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer or Uncover Argan Hydrating Moisturizer, both of which provide deep hydration and keep my skin supple.

After applying retinol and moisturizer, I use the eye cream. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, making it a perfect complement to my nighttime regimen without feeling heavy or greasy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, I apply a thin layer of Vaseline around my eyes and on my face. This occlusive layer locks in moisture overnight, helping to prevent dehydration and ensuring that I wake up with soft, hydrated skin.

The Results: Situation-Specific

Now, onto the results. If you’re looking to tackle pigmentation-related dark circles, I’m not entirely sure this product will be the solution. I don’t have significant dark under-eye skin, so I didn’t see a noticeable brightening effect. However, if your under-eye puffiness is caused by a bad night’s sleep or a crying session (I’ve had a few of those), this eye cream helps reduce the puffiness.

This is how we look on day 30:

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

On the hydration front, it delivers. My under-eyes feel more moisturized than before I started using it last month, so it holds up on its promise to hydrate.

The Value: Budget-Friendly & Long-Lasting