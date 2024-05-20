Copy Davido's sneaker style: We found 5 of his favourite sneakers

Let's take a closer look at a few of his recent picks to inspire your own footwear choices.

1. Puma Teveris Trainers

As a Puma ambassador, it's no surprise that Davido represents the brand. We found the original Puma Teveris trainers he wore on ASOS.

2. New Balance 837 x Aimé Leon Dore

New Balance sneakers are trending hard right now, and Davido's following suit with this colourful collab made by Aimé Leon Dore. Check it out here.

3. Puma Teveris Nitro Sneakers

Davido isn't just rocking classic Pumas; he's also sporting the new Puma Teveris Nitro in a clean cream color. This stylish and comfortable shoe is perfect for outings. We found the exact pair here.

4. PUMA Slipstream Archive Remastered

For a sleek and comfortable option, the PUMA Slipstream Archive Remastered is a great choice. Channel your inner fashion icon like Davido and grab a pair here.

5. Rick Owens Ramones Low