Copy Davido's sneaker style: We found 5 of his favourite sneakers

Davido isn't just a musical superstar (being a 001 for music, of course!); he's also known for his fashion sense. And a big part of that style? Sneakers!
Ever wondered what it's like to take a tour of Davido’s massive sneaker collection? Well, you don’t have to anymore.
Let's take a closer look at a few of his recent picks to inspire your own footwear choices.
1. Puma Teveris Trainers
As a Puma ambassador, it's no surprise that Davido represents the brand. We found the original Puma Teveris trainers he wore on ASOS.
2. New Balance 837 x Aimé Leon Dore
New Balance sneakers are trending hard right now, and Davido's following suit with this colourful collab made by Aimé Leon Dore. Check it out here.
3. Puma Teveris Nitro Sneakers
Davido isn't just rocking classic Pumas; he's also sporting the new Puma Teveris Nitro in a clean cream color. This stylish and comfortable shoe is perfect for outings. We found the exact pair here.
4. PUMA Slipstream Archive Remastered
For a sleek and comfortable option, the PUMA Slipstream Archive Remastered is a great choice. Channel your inner fashion icon like Davido and grab a pair here.
5. Rick Owens Ramones Low
Looking for a timeless sneaker that elevates your outfit but isn't overly casual? The Rick Owens Ramones Low is a classic. Find yours here.
