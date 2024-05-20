ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Copy Davido's sneaker style: We found 5 of his favourite sneakers

Temi Iwalaiye

Ever wondered what it's like to take a tour of Davido’s massive sneaker collection? Well, you don’t have to anymore.

Davido's sneaker collection
Davido's sneaker collection

Davido isn't just a musical superstar (being a 001 for music, of course!); he's also known for his fashion sense. And a big part of that style? Sneakers!

Recommended articles

Let's take a closer look at a few of his recent picks to inspire your own footwear choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a Puma ambassador, it's no surprise that Davido represents the brand. We found the original Puma Teveris trainers he wore on ASOS.

New Balance sneakers are trending hard right now, and Davido's following suit with this colourful collab made by Aimé Leon Dore. Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido isn't just rocking classic Pumas; he's also sporting the new Puma Teveris Nitro in a clean cream color. This stylish and comfortable shoe is perfect for outings. We found the exact pair here.

For a sleek and comfortable option, the PUMA Slipstream Archive Remastered is a great choice. Channel your inner fashion icon like Davido and grab a pair here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking for a timeless sneaker that elevates your outfit but isn't overly casual? The Rick Owens Ramones Low is a classic. Find yours here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best ice cream flavours

The best ice cream flavours—ranked!

Davido's sneaker collection

Copy Davido's sneaker style: We found 5 of his favourite sneakers

Healthiest breakfast in the world

The healthiest most delicious breakfast in the world according to science

Sunny day essentials

5 things you need to carry on a very sunny day