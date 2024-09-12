A Guide to Finding the Best Perfume for Every Woman

Think of notes like bergamot, lemon, and lime. Fresh and citrusy fragrances are your go-to for a daily dose of radiance. These clean, bright scents work well for day-to-day wear, especially in warmer temperatures.

https://www.essenza.ng/products/armaf-just-for-you-for-women-edp-100ml

Armaf Just For You for Women EDP 100ml has notes of Orange flower and Bergamot leading to a Musky orange-scented heart. The fragrance slowly dries to notes of Vanilla, Patchouli and Amber. Price: ₦17,000.00 ₦33,000 Where to Buy: Shop Essenza.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir Factory Edition Ultra Citrus EDP is a fresh and aromatic blend featuring bergamot, verbena, lemon, neroli, petitgrain, lavender, vetiver, ambergris, and tonka.

fragrances.com.ng

While it’s designed for men, it’s also excellent for women who want to use it for layer their scents. Price: ₦34,999 (28% off from ₦48,999). Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com.ng

Floral

If you’re drawn to more traditional, romantic fragrances. Expect to find everything from light rose to rich, velvety jasmine in this family. We compared YSL's Libre and Zara's Golden Decade in our article on budget-friendly perfumes as they both have a combination of lavender, orange blossom, and jasmine notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.essenza.ng/products/ysl-libre-le-parfum?variant=43752801796330

The top notes are Ginger, Saffron, Mandarin Orange and Bergamot; the middle notes are Orange Blossom and Lavender; the base notes are Bourbon Vanilla, Honey, Tonka Bean and Vetiver. Where to Buy: Shop Essenza.

If you like these scents, Zara’s Golden Decade offers an inexpensive alternative to YSL's exceptional longevity.

https://www.essenza.ng/products/jeanne-arthes-balade-a-paris-promenade-edp-100ml?_pos=17&_fid=9d2b519fc&_ss=c

Another option in the floral department is the Jeanne Arthese Balade A Paris Promenade EDP, which has fresh top notes of orange with jasmine and rose. Price: ₦24,000. Where to Buy: Shop Essenza.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://monperestores.com/collections/fragrances?filter.v.price.gte=&filter.v.price.lte=&filter.p.product_type=Perfume+%26+Cologne&sort_by=best-selling

This fragrance from Marks and Spencer features a unique blend of rich vanilla and sandalwood, complemented by sweet, floral top notes of gardenia and grapefruit. Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Mon Pere.

Woody & Spicy

Earthy, grounding notes often include sandalwood, cedar, and incense. These are typically bolder, perfect for evening wear or when you want to make a statement.

In Pink by Franck Olivier has top notes of Italian lemon and black currant; middle notes are Moroccan rose, cyclamen, white peach and white lily; base notes are cedar, amber and white musk. Price: ₦31,000. Where to buy: Shop Essenza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking for all-day wear?

Perfume isn’t just about scent—it’s about staying power. A perfume might smell incredible in the store, but how it performs after a few hours matters just as much. When shopping for your signature scent, pay attention to how it wears over time.

Here’s a simple test:

Apply the perfume to your pulse points (wrist or neck).

Let it sit for at least 30 minutes.

Recheck the scent and see if it’s still present a few hours later.