ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

A Guide to Finding the Best Perfume for Every Woman

Hillary Essien

With so many fragrance options—ranging from fresh and floral to spicy and woody—narrowing down can be overwhelming. To make your search a little easier, we’ve broken down key fragrance families and selected top perfumes that deliver on both scent and staying power.

How to Find Your Signature Perfume
How to Find Your Signature Perfume

Recommended articles

Think of notes like bergamot, lemon, and lime. Fresh and citrusy fragrances are your go-to for a daily dose of radiance. These clean, bright scents work well for day-to-day wear, especially in warmer temperatures.

Armaf Just For You for Women
Armaf Just For You for Women https://www.essenza.ng/products/armaf-just-for-you-for-women-edp-100ml

Armaf Just For You for Women EDP 100ml has notes of Orange flower and Bergamot leading to a Musky orange-scented heart. The fragrance slowly dries to notes of Vanilla, Patchouli and Amber. Price: ₦17,000.00 ₦33,000 Where to Buy: Shop Essenza.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir Factory Edition Ultra Citrus EDP is a fresh and aromatic blend featuring bergamot, verbena, lemon, neroli, petitgrain, lavender, vetiver, ambergris, and tonka.

Emir Factory Edition Ultra Citrus
Emir Factory Edition Ultra Citrus fragrances.com.ng

While it’s designed for men, it’s also excellent for women who want to use it for layer their scents. Price: ₦34,999 (28% off from ₦48,999). Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances.com.ng

If you’re drawn to more traditional, romantic fragrances. Expect to find everything from light rose to rich, velvety jasmine in this family. We compared YSL's Libre and Zara's Golden Decade in our article on budget-friendly perfumes as they both have a combination of lavender, orange blossom, and jasmine notes.

ADVERTISEMENT
YSL Libre
YSL Libre https://www.essenza.ng/products/ysl-libre-le-parfum?variant=43752801796330

The top notes are Ginger, Saffron, Mandarin Orange and Bergamot; the middle notes are Orange Blossom and Lavender; the base notes are Bourbon Vanilla, Honey, Tonka Bean and Vetiver. Where to Buy: Shop Essenza.

If you like these scents, Zara’s Golden Decade offers an inexpensive alternative to YSL's exceptional longevity.

JEANNE ARTHES Balade A Paris Promenade EDP 100ml
JEANNE ARTHES Balade A Paris Promenade EDP 100ml https://www.essenza.ng/products/jeanne-arthes-balade-a-paris-promenade-edp-100ml?_pos=17&_fid=9d2b519fc&_ss=c

Another option in the floral department is the Jeanne Arthese Balade A Paris Promenade EDP, which has fresh top notes of orange with jasmine and rose. Price: ₦24,000. Where to Buy: Shop Essenza.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gardenia Vanilla
Gardenia Vanilla https://monperestores.com/collections/fragrances?filter.v.price.gte=&filter.v.price.lte=&filter.p.product_type=Perfume+%26+Cologne&sort_by=best-selling

This fragrance from Marks and Spencer features a unique blend of rich vanilla and sandalwood, complemented by sweet, floral top notes of gardenia and grapefruit. Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Mon Pere.

Earthy, grounding notes often include sandalwood, cedar, and incense. These are typically bolder, perfect for evening wear or when you want to make a statement.

In Pink by Franck Olivier has top notes of Italian lemon and black currant; middle notes are Moroccan rose, cyclamen, white peach and white lily; base notes are cedar, amber and white musk. Price: ₦31,000. Where to buy: Shop Essenza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perfume isn’t just about scent—it’s about staying power. A perfume might smell incredible in the store, but how it performs after a few hours matters just as much. When shopping for your signature scent, pay attention to how it wears over time.

Here’s a simple test:

  • Apply the perfume to your pulse points (wrist or neck).
  • Let it sit for at least 30 minutes.
  • Recheck the scent and see if it’s still present a few hours later.

With so many amazing options out there, it’s all about discovering that scent that feels just right for you.

Hillary Essien

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These Crop Tops Styles Look Good on Everyone—Here’s Why

These Crop Tops Styles Look Good on Everyone—Here’s Why

6 Sneakers Tems Is Loving Right Now!

6 Sneakers Tems Is Loving Right Now!

Crocs vs Slides—Here’s What Men Prefer

Crocs vs Slides—Here’s What Men Prefer

Clusters Lashes: Here’s All You Need To Know

Clusters Lashes: Here’s All You Need To Know