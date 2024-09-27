Affordable Gifts Under N30,000 for Everyone

No matter your budget or who’s on your list, you’ll find treasures that feel extra special, all while staying under N30,000.

Statement Jewelry

Whether you're a minimalist drawn to subtle elegance or a maximalist who loves to make a bold statement with your jewelry, statement earrings, necklaces, or bracelets, perfect for gifting.

https://shoplamy.com/products/baby-double-ring/1842198

Price: ₦19,000. Where to Buy: Shop Lamy.

Tote Bags

Who doesn’t love a good tote bag? Ideal for daily use, from running errands to weekend getaways, these stylish bags combine fashion and function.

https://www.garmspot.com/product/summer-friends-text-tote-bag-in-black/

Perfect for the practical fashionista who needs to carry their world on their shoulder. Price: ₦ 14,513. Where to Buy: Shop Garmspot.

Scarves and Bandanas

Elegant scarves that can elevate any outfit, suitable for both men and women. Whether worn as a headwrap, neckerchief, or even cinched around the waist, tie-dye scarves are a testament to the power of versatility.

https://thisisusworld.com/en-ng/products/bandana?_pos=31&_fid=ed6fae90b&_ss=c

These bandanas are hand dyed by master artisans at the ancient Kofar Mata Dye Pits in Kano State. Price: ₦20,000 Where to buy: shop This is Us.

Scented Candles

Affordable yet luxurious, scented candles create a serene atmosphere. Whether they’re winding down after a long day or setting the mood for a cozy night in, this is a gift that says, "Relax, you deserve it."

Perfume

For the fragrance lover, small versions of luxury perfumes make for a perfect gift. Check out our Guide to Finding the Best Perfume for Every Woman to help you find the ideal scent.

https://monperestores.com/collections/fragrances?filter.v.price.gte=&filter.v.price.lte=&filter.p.product_type=Perfume+%26+Cologne&sort_by=best-selling

This fragrance from Marks and Spencer features a unique blend of rich vanilla and sandalwood, complemented by sweet, floral top notes of gardenia and grapefruit. Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop Mon Pere.

Indoor Plants

Indoor plants like the versatile Pothos can brighten up any small space while purifying the air. They're easy to care for and adaptable to various light conditions, making them ideal for anyone with a busy schedule. For more plant inspiration, check out our 5 Best Indoor Plants for Small Apartments Under ₦30,000.

It’s a perfect gift for plant lovers or anyone looking to spruce up their home decor. Price: ₦8,500-₦15,000 | Where to Buy: Shop Ǹkàsí Òbí

Aromatherapy Diffusers

Perfect for those who cherish creating a calming sanctuary, these diffusers infuse their space with soothing essential oils. Not only do they promote relaxation and mindfulness, but they also elevate the ambiance of any room.

https://www.mintorganiccare.com/product/diffusers/

With carefully mixed premium oils, each diffuser offers a delightful range of scents that can be enjoyed for up to 12 weeks or even 9 months. Priced at ₦20,000, this wellness gift is a thoughtful choice that encourages self-care in daily life.

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Compact and powerful speakers, perfect for music lovers on the go. This Bluetooth speaker offers powerful sound and seamless connectivity. Whether you’re at home or on the go, the Oraimo Palm 3W IP67 Wireless Speaker delivers reliable audio performance with a playtime of up to 4 hours.