5 Best Indoor Plants for Small Apartments Under ₦30,000

But after chatting with Ǹkàsí Òbí, a decor brand that specializes in houseplants, and some research, I’m ready to give it another go—this time with plants that are suited for small apartments. Small spaces, limited light, and busy schedules don’t always make it easy to keep plants thriving.

See how we can use our space while adding a touch of nature to our homes.

The Pothos: The Best Plant for Vertical Space

Pothos plants come in a variety of striking strains, each adding its own flair to your space. The Golden Pothos dazzles with its heart-shaped leaves adorned in vibrant yellow and green, making it a standout in any room.

Not only is it easy to care for (even for a plant novice like me), but its long, trailing vines look pretty draped down from a high shelf or hanging pot. It's a great option if you want to make the most of your vertical space.

The best thing about pothos is its versatility—both in soil and water. This means you can get creative with how you want to grow it. You can place pothos cuttings in a stylish glass vase filled with water, and let those roots dangle. It will continue to grow as long as you change the water every couple of weeks.

Whether cascading from a soil-filled pot on a high shelf or trailing from a water-filled container on your desk, pothos adapts beautifully, making it perfect for small spaces. Priced between ₦8,500-₦15,000 depending on its size.

One of my decorating hacks has been thinking up instead of out. Hanging pots, and putting plants on tables and shelves are good alternatives when you’re short on floor space or you just need the leg space.

In an earlier article, Pulse Picks shared how plants in their workspaces made a difference in their productivity and mood. Having a bit of greenery nearby not only enhances the aesthetic of the workspace but also creates a calming atmosphere, helping to reduce stress and increase focus.

The Spider Plant for Air Purity

Another great option is the spider plant, which thrives in hanging planters and sprouts little offshoots that you can re-pot later.

The spider plant is known for its air-purifying abilities, they absorb indoor pollutants such as carbon monoxide through their leaves and convert them into oxygen, making them excellent natural air filters for your home. Priced between ₦7,500-₦15,000 depending on its size.

Their ability to improve indoor air quality makes them a popular choice for small apartments or tight spaces where fresh, clean air is a priority.

Best Low-Maintenance Plants

You want plants that won’t take over your room. For that, you can’t go wrong with succulents or snake plants. Succulents come in all shapes and sizes, and they’re the superheroes of the plant world. They need very little water, making them ideal if you, like me, forget about your plants from time to time.

Snake plants are another great choice because they can survive just about anything—from low light to irregular watering. Priced between ₦7500 - ₦15,000 depending on its size.

These plants adapt to various light conditions, from low light to bright, indirect light. It’s perfect for corners or areas that don’t get much sunlight. It also requires very little water. You’ll have to reconsider this plant if you have pets, as snake plants are toxic to dogs. The snake plant's leaves are harmful when ingested in large quantities. When ingested, symptoms of snake plant poisoning include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Great alternatives to the snake plant are the spider plant and the Cast Iron plant.

This plant’s sword-like leaves resemble those of a snake plant, but it’s completely safe for dogs. It thrives in low-to-medium light and is hardy, making it a fantastic choice if you want something tough to kill. Priced between ₦8,500-₦16,000 depending on its size.

The Chinese Evergreen for Color

Chinese evergreens (Aglaonema) are another fantastic option for small apartments, known for their striking foliage and low-maintenance care. They come in a variety of leaf patterns, often featuring shades of green mixed with red, or pink.

They thrive in low to medium indirect light but can also tolerate lower light conditions, making them perfect for spaces with limited natural sunlight. Priced from ₦15,000 for medium-sized plants.

This makes them ideal for spots like offices, bedrooms, or shaded corners. Chinese evergreens also purify indoor air making them a great choice for improving the air quality of your home while adding a touch of greenery.

Getting Creative with Plant Stands

One of the easiest ways to create a mini indoor garden without taking up much floor space is by using plant stands. These stands allow you to show off multiple plants vertically, creating a lush look without cluttering your home. I’ve been hunting for a sleek black metal stand that would fit perfectly in the corner of my living room.

Even if you’re short on space (or gardening skills like me), there are plenty of ways to bring plants into your home without feeling overwhelmed. I’m ready to give it another shot, and I’m excited to see how these space-saving plants transform my little home.