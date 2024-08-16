Why Comfort is the New Cool in Sneaker Trends

Sneakers have become a staple in everyone’s wardrobe, not just for their style but for the comfort they offer. People want to look good, but they also want to feel good. Sneakers are the perfect solution because they can be stylish and comfortable.

Abdul-Haleem, the host of the Sneak with Harleem podcast, discusses why this shift has been happening and what it means for the future of footwear.

“This popularity is driven by various reasons, including fashion trends and personal style, less rigidity in workplaces towards footwear choice, health benefits and the need to own footwear that cuts across various daily activities, the urge to try something different, and more.”

Classic designs like the Adidas Samba, originally designed as an indoor soccer shoe, mesh sneakers, and dad shoes by New Balance have made a strong comeback. Retro sneakers are also returning, giving long-time fans a chance to reclaim favourites and new sneakerheads a connection to iconic eras.

https://www.shopbcode.com/products/adidas-samba-og-ig1024

Adidas Samba: This sneaker combines timeless style with all-day comfort, making it a versatile choice for any occasion. Where to Buy: Shop the OG (Cloud White/Green/Supplier Colour) or White/Black at 25% off.

“People purchase sneakers based on their emotions, nostalgia, or sometimes influence—a behaviour that spans all groups. The resurgence of retro sneakers by various brands attests to this, offering long-time fans the chance to reclaim their favourites from the past while allowing new sneakerheads to own pairs that defined certain eras and to connect with the specific moments in sneaker fashion and culture,” He says.

If you're looking to add to your sneaker collection, Abdul-Haleem suggests the Adidas Stan Smith. He describes it as a must-have because it’s versatile, durable, and comes in many styles. Unlike most Adidas shoes, the Stan Smith doesn’t have the typical three stripes but instead has three rows of holes on each side for ventilation, which is a nod to the brand's iconic design.

https://www.adidas.com/us/stan-smith-shoes/S75104.html

Adidas Stan Smith [Adidas]

Adidas Stan Smith: A timeless classic that has stood the test of time. This sneaker’s versatility and durability make it a must-have for any wardrobe. Where to Buy: bCode (Get 50% off here).

Sneakers and more casual footwear have been adopted for weddings and other formal events. If you’re looking for a new pair of dressy sneakers, Abdul-Haleem also suggests shopping for a Nike Air Force 1.

The Air Force 1s are available in three distinct styles: low, mid, and high. The most popular Air Force 1s are solid white (commonly known as "white on white"), followed by solid black ("black on black").

https://www.nike.com/t/air-force-1-07-mens-shoes-jBrhbr/CW2288-111

Nike Air Force 1: Ideal for those looking to elevate their casual wardrobe. Its sleek design and comfort make it suitable for both formal and casual settings. Where to Buy: Superbuy Nigeria (Get 33% off or pay four times!).

There’s also a growing demand for sneakers that provide all-day comfort with more people engaging in various activities. Abdul-Haleem recommends the Nike Vomero 5 for those who need a sneaker that’s stylish yet comfortable enough for a long day at the office.

https://www.nike.com/t/zoom-vomero-5-mens-shoes-MgsTqZ/BV1358-001

Nike Vomero 5 [Nike]

“This is evident in the popularity of sneakers, which often feature rubber outsoles engineered for comfort. As consumers and sneaker enthusiasts become more familiar with these styles, they have discovered a variety of pairs that do not only work well as daily drivers—sneakers you wear every day—but are also comfortable and stylish,” says Abdul-Haleem.

When you choose sneakers, you have to look for features like arch support, cushioning, and breathability. In today’s market, consumers are looking for value for money, which often means investing in durable and comfortable sneakers. Abdul-Haleem’s favourite budget sneaker? The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star.

https://www.converse.com/shop/p/chuck-70-canvas-unisex-high-top-shoe/162056MP.html?pid=162056MP&dwvar_162056MP_color=white%2Fgarnet%2Fegret&dwvar_162050C_width=standard&styleNo=162056C&pdp=true&vgid=162050C

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star: An affordable choice that doesn’t compromise on comfort or style. Ideal for the gym and casual outings. Where to Buy: Garmspot.

From our Editor: “Chucks are an excellent choice for the gym, thanks to their flat, sturdy soles. It’s considered the OG weight-lifting shoe. I’m comfortable in them and the soles give me a stable base when I lift. I've often seen others doing the same, even in low-tops. Plus, I love that they transition from the gym to everyday outfits.”

For those who run or work out, Abdul-Haleem also notes that the Nike Pegasus 41, and Hoka Clifton 9, ON Cloudmonster also provide a blend of comfort and function.

“The sole of a shoe is often the most comfortable part, offering cushioning and ample space for the foot,” Abdul-Haleem notes. “The upper part of the shoe also plays a key role in comfort, with its impact varying based on the materials used and the shoe's design.”

The following sneaker silhouettes have caught this sneakerhead’s attention this year for a common reason: their design elements have the power to raise eyebrows," he says. "In short, these sneakers are conversation starters." Among the notable picks are the Adidas AE1, Nike Book 1, Crocs Juniper, Nigerian-owned Smileys Numero Uno, Saucony x Jae Tips ProGrid Omni 9, and New Balance x Joe Freshgoods New Balance 1000.

https://smileys.africa/shop/smileys-numero-uno-limited-edition/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaZGWVEMB81GxsVfqw2ZGk-u_twyou4Z5Hnpk-n_azhz8oHlaAfPk7CSA8A_aem_4Cb3JOiKy7HFe-Rxd4YF2w

Smileys Numero Uno (Limited Edition): An affordable choice that doesn’t compromise on comfort or style. Ideal for the gym and casual outings. Where to Buy: Smileys.

