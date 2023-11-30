ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 things every woman wants for Christmas

Temi Iwalaiye

Call us the woman whisperer because we know what your girlfriend or wife wants for Christmas.

What women want for Christmas [gettyimages]
What women want for Christmas [gettyimages]

Recommended articles

We asked your women what they wanted for Christmas, and they told us.

Help her relax [Shuttershock]
Help her relax [Shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a tough year and she needs to relax and be taken care of. You can rent out a hotel or Airbnb, or take her to a resort or spa for a massage and facials.

Are you looking for spas to take your woman to? Check it out here.

Bob wigs are a favourite [walmart]
Bob wigs are a favourite [walmart] Pulse Nigeria

Even if she has wigs already, get her more. Get it from a trusted online vendor or just go to physical stores. Someone went through the painstaking process of compiling a list of trusted online hair vendors. Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT
A new phone [Cnet]
A new phone [Cnet] Pulse Nigeria

It doesn’t matter that she already has a phone; she surely won’t mind having a better one. Plus, every year, phone companies come up with better versions of their phones. If she’s an iPhone lover, get her a trusted iPhone from here, or if she loves Android phones, check here and here for available phones.

Nothing sparks joy more than a hefty bank alert. If you are at a loss as to what to do for your woman, this is it! Send her money and a cute text showing you appreciate her.

ADVERTISEMENT
A gift basket [shutterstock]
A gift basket [shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria

This should not be just any gift basket; it should be made up of things she actually likes. If she is a skincare girlie, then get her skincare products; if she is a foodie, buy her her favourite junk food and snacks; if she loves fashion, order some clothes she saved in her bookmarks.

If you do all these things, it’s guaranteed that you will have made your woman happy this Christmas.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

Top 10 African countries leading in attracting and retaining talents

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

UK High Commissioner laments how ‘corruption is holding Ghana back’

UK High Commissioner laments how ‘corruption is holding Ghana back’

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 reasons to buy the Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

5 reasons why you should grab yourself an Adidas Core Sneakers today for 55% Off

This week's events

Weekend Vibes: 10 events to make your weekend lit

Wig inspiration [Instagram/sharonooja]

Christmas Wig Inspo: 5 wig inspiration from Sharon Ooja

Nengi Hampson in a cream gown

Nengi's exact gown for ₦9,000 – Would you rock it?