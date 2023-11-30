5 things every woman wants for Christmas
Call us the woman whisperer because we know what your girlfriend or wife wants for Christmas.
We asked your women what they wanted for Christmas, and they told us.
A relaxing day or weekend
It’s been a tough year and she needs to relax and be taken care of. You can rent out a hotel or Airbnb, or take her to a resort or spa for a massage and facials.
Are you looking for spas to take your woman to? Check it out here.
A new wig
Even if she has wigs already, get her more. Get it from a trusted online vendor or just go to physical stores. Someone went through the painstaking process of compiling a list of trusted online hair vendors. Check it out here.
A new phone
It doesn’t matter that she already has a phone; she surely won’t mind having a better one. Plus, every year, phone companies come up with better versions of their phones. If she’s an iPhone lover, get her a trusted iPhone from here, or if she loves Android phones, check here and here for available phones.
A bank alert
Nothing sparks joy more than a hefty bank alert. If you are at a loss as to what to do for your woman, this is it! Send her money and a cute text showing you appreciate her.
A gift basket
This should not be just any gift basket; it should be made up of things she actually likes. If she is a skincare girlie, then get her skincare products; if she is a foodie, buy her her favourite junk food and snacks; if she loves fashion, order some clothes she saved in her bookmarks.
If you do all these things, it’s guaranteed that you will have made your woman happy this Christmas.
