When making cocktails, Sprite is an essential ingredient. Here are five cocktails you can make for your guests this Christmas:

Strawberry pineapple punch

For this drink, get your fresh pineapple juice, then cut some strawberry and pineapples and put it in cup. Add your sprite to taste.

Tropical Sunshine Drink

Mix pineapple juice with Sprite, top it off with a swirl of grenadine syrup and your guests will thank you for it.

Cranberry Lime Spritzer

Pour cranberry juice and mix it with lime. Mix, and then add sprite to give it that special taste. You can add some red berries to it too.

Watermelon Cocktail Mojito

Mix sweet watermelon chunks with fresh mint leaves and lime, and chilled Sprite, and you have made a mojito.

Sonic Strawberry Limeade

Blend juicy strawberries, add a squeeze of lime, and add bubbly Sprite to make a sonic strawberry limeade.

