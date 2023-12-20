ADVERTISEMENT
5 easy Sprite-inspired cocktails to serve guests this Christmas

Temi Iwalaiye

Instead of the usual soft drinks, why don’t you make them some delicious festive cocktails for your guests?

Easy to make cocktail drinks
When making cocktails, Sprite is an essential ingredient. Here are five cocktails you can make for your guests this Christmas:

sparkling pineapple strawberry punch [maebells]
For this drink, get your fresh pineapple juice, then cut some strawberry and pineapples and put it in cup. Add your sprite to taste.

Tropical sunshine drink [Jentotheworld]
Mix pineapple juice with Sprite, top it off with a swirl of grenadine syrup and your guests will thank you for it.

Check out Chivita pineapple juice here. We found grenadine syrup for a very reasonable price here. Check out two litres of Sprite here.

Cranberry and lime spritzer with lemonade [imageprofessionals]
Pour cranberry juice and mix it with lime. Mix, and then add sprite to give it that special taste. You can add some red berries to it too.

Get cranberry juice here.

Watermelon Mojitos [Jessicacancook]
Mix sweet watermelon chunks with fresh mint leaves and lime, and chilled Sprite, and you have made a mojito.

Sonic strawberry limeade [Meg'sindulgence]
Blend juicy strawberries, add a squeeze of lime, and add bubbly Sprite to make a sonic strawberry limeade.

You are certainly going to impress your guests with these drinks.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

