Broke but craving the latest Samsung phone? These 4 phones are under ₦100k

Samsung have consistently been the number one phone in the world, and they only got dethroned by Apple to number two last year.

Samsung phones are one of the most durable phones in the world, with very long-lasting battery life. They also have budget phones which makes them very desirable in a country like Nigeria.

We found four Samsung phones that are less than ₦100,000.

Samsung Galaxy A03

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is a budget-friendly smartphone with decent performance, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, dual SIM support, and the latest Android 11 version. Its octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM handle basic tasks, while its large display and 5000mAh battery provide a good viewing experience. However, the 32GB of storage can quickly fill up, making using microSD card necessary.

Check it out here for ₦90,500.’

Samsung Galaxy A01

This phone was released in 2020 and is a budget-friendly phone with a 5.7-inch display, lightweight design, and Android 10 operating system. It offers decent battery life and microSD card support. However, it struggles with heavy multitasking and its limited internal storage can fill up quickly. The 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras have decent photos.

Check it out here for ₦ 76,380

Samsung Galaxy A04e

This is a budget smartphone released in late October 2022, offering decent performance, a large 6.5-inch PLS LCD, a 5000mAh battery, dual SIM support, and the latest Android 12 version. Its strengths include affordability, decent performance, a large display, solid battery life, dual SIM support, it is the latest Android version and a decent 13MP rear and 2MP front camera. However, it has limitations such as limited storage, a micro-USB port and no fingerprint sensor.

We found it for ₦94,000 here.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

This phone was released in November 2021 and is a budget-friendly smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, Android 11 for a great user experience, and microSD card support. Its affordability, display, and long battery life make it a great choice for those on a tight budget.

