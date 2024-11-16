ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Yuletide: First Lady cautions market women against hiking food prices

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Tinubu urged market women to shun greed as the festive season fast approaches.

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu CON [Instagram]
Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu CON [Instagram]

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has appealed to market women across Nigeria to refrain from undue increase in prices of food items as the yuletide draws nearer.

Recommended articles

Mrs Tinubu made the appeal at the 2024 Ebonyi Women’s Day Celebration held at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

“With the Yuletide season fast approaching, I want to plead with all our market women to refrain from unfair hike in prices of food items during the festive season,” she pleaded

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Tinubu donated the sum of N50 million, 20,000 wrappers, shoes and bags to support business of women in the state

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that the support was part of her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Social Investment Programme

The first lady, who said the theme of the celebration, “Uplifting Women For Sustainable Development” was apt, commended the women for supporting President Bola Tinubu and the state governor during the past elections.

She also commented the state Governor, Mr Francis Nwifuru, for exceeding 35 per cent in female appointments.

“His deputy is a woman, same for the Secretary to the State Government and many down the line.

“I want to announce that he has also decided to empower 130 women in the state, with N1 million each, as business recapitalisation grant.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the first lady had earlier inaugurated a 3.1km runway at the Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi.

Mrs Tinubu, in a remark at the event, noted that the runway was significant to the scheduled Dec. 13 commencement of commercial flight operations at the airport.

She had also interacted with traditional rulers from the state at the Presidential Lodge, Abakaliki where she commended the royal fathers for the peaceful coexistence in Ebonyi.

She further advised them to keep praying and supporting the Tinubu’s government, while believing in the country.

“Nigeria has everything it takes for us to be a great nation. We have to continue to bless this land and I appeal to you, our traditional rulers, to lead in that regard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nwifuru, while appreciating the First Lady for the visit, acknowledged the impact of RHI intervention programmes in the state and thanked her for bringing dividends of democracy to Ebonyi women.

He added that he was indebted to the women because of their tremendous contributions to the development of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yuletide: First Lady cautions market women against hiking food prices

Yuletide: First Lady cautions market women against hiking food prices

Naira depreciates further against dollar as turnover increases

Naira depreciates further against dollar as turnover increases

Tension peaks as 1.7 million Ondo voters decide governorship race

Tension peaks as 1.7 million Ondo voters decide governorship race

Kyari under fire for alleged ₦3 trillion fuel importation scandal at NNPCL

Kyari under fire for alleged ₦3 trillion fuel importation scandal at NNPCL

Nigeria’s farming population declines - women to drive 40% agricultural revival

Nigeria’s farming population declines - women to drive 40% agricultural revival

Emotional scenes as late COAS Lagbaja laid to rest in Abuja

Emotional scenes as late COAS Lagbaja laid to rest in Abuja

Respect people’s rights, uphold peaceful election - Tinubu urges Ondo

Respect people’s rights, uphold peaceful election - Tinubu urges Ondo

Nigeria needs 11.6m toilets to achieve 2030 Open Defecation-Free goal – Minister

Nigeria needs 11.6m toilets to achieve 2030 Open Defecation-Free goal – Minister

Police capture 2 suspects for murder and robbery of Enugu market chairman

Police capture 2 suspects for murder and robbery of Enugu market chairman

Pulse Sports

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in [NAN]

Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of Okpebholo's swearing-in

Olalere Olayinka [NAN]

Wike appoints Fayose's former spokesperson as media aide

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA [Presidency]

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes [Twitter:NAF]

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes