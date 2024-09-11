'You’ve betrayed Nigerians who believed in you' – Gani Adams writes Tinubu

Adams accuses the President of betraying the hopes of Nigerians who supported his rise to power.

Adams expressed his disappointment in a detailed open letter, pointing specifically to the administration's handling of the petroleum sector and the recent spike in fuel prices, which has intensified the economic hardship across the nation.

Adams began by recalling Tinubu's 2023 campaign slogan, "Emilokan," which resonated with many Nigerians and fueled optimism about his leadership.

"When you came with the 'Emilokan' coinage in the build-up to the 2023 elections, many Nigerians were persuaded...that you would perform better than Muhammadu Buhari," Adams wrote.

Fuel hike crisis

However, he lamented that the President has "disappointed many Nigerians who thought you were the messiah they were waiting for."

One of Adams' grievances was the rapid increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, which has surged from less than ₦200 per litre to over ₦1000 since Tinubu took office.

The leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) questioned the logic behind such drastic price hikes at a time when citizens are already grappling with significant economic challenges.

He painted a grim picture of the ongoing crisis, "Your administration is becoming indifferent, insensitive, and unresponsive to the plight of millions of Nigerians who can no longer meet their daily needs. This is a brutal assault on the sensibility of Nigerians."

Adams' letter also reflected the growing frustrations of ordinary Nigerians, some of whom, he noted, believed he was avoiding addressing the issues due to his shared Yoruba heritage with the President.

Adams didn't stop at petrol prices; he pointed to the broader economic turmoil, particularly the depreciation of the Naira.

"In May 2023, Naira to a Dollar was less than ₦740. Today, it is more than ₦1,600."

Gani Adams questions Tinubu's economic competence

He questioned the performance of Tinubu's key economic advisers, Wale Edun, the Finance Minister, and Yemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), both of whom served under Tinubu during his tenure as Lagos State Governor.

"What exactly are the fiscal, economic, and financial briefings they give you daily to convince you that they know what they are doing in those two offices?" Adams asked.

Adams also expressed concern about the situation of insecurity in Nigeria. Despite the optimism following Buhari's exit from office, Adams contended that insecurity has worsened.

"From the North to the South, East to the West, the rate at which Nigerians are being abducted and some killed, even after ransom was paid, it was as if these blood-thirsty maniacs have just been unleashed on Nigerians from the hottest part of hell."

Tinubu's govt, like Hitler's Nazi - Gani Adams

In a particularly sharp critique, Adams likened Tinubu's governance to Adolf Hitler's dictatorship in Nazi Germany.

He referenced how Hitler, initially an elected leader, dismantled democratic institutions and led Germany into ruin by the end of World War II.

"I hope I am wrong, but I see a linkage between what happened during the ascendancy of Hitler into power and what is happening in Nigeria today," Adams warned, drawing attention to what he perceives as a growing dictatorship under Tinubu.

Adams concluded his letter with a clear message to Tinubu: reverse the "ugly trend" before it's too late.