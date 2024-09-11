ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'You’ve betrayed Nigerians who believed in you' – Gani Adams writes Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

As the country faces these escalating challenges, Adams' letter adds to the chorus of voices calling for urgent reforms from Tinubu's administration.

L-R: Gani Adams and President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]
L-R: Gani Adams and President Bola Tinubu. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Adams accuses the President of betraying the hopes of Nigerians who supported his rise to power.

Adams expressed his disappointment in a detailed open letter, pointing specifically to the administration's handling of the petroleum sector and the recent spike in fuel prices, which has intensified the economic hardship across the nation.

Adams began by recalling Tinubu's 2023 campaign slogan, "Emilokan," which resonated with many Nigerians and fueled optimism about his leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you came with the 'Emilokan' coinage in the build-up to the 2023 elections, many Nigerians were persuaded...that you would perform better than Muhammadu Buhari," Adams wrote.

Fuel hike crisis

Black market fuel vendors tries to sell fuel to a motorist on Lagos-Ikorodu highway 17 June 2007. [Getty Images]
Black market fuel vendors tries to sell fuel to a motorist on Lagos-Ikorodu highway 17 June 2007. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

However, he lamented that the President has "disappointed many Nigerians who thought you were the messiah they were waiting for."

One of Adams' grievances was the rapid increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, which has surged from less than ₦200 per litre to over ₦1000 since Tinubu took office.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Lagos taskforce arrests black marketers to crackdown fuel scarcity

The leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) questioned the logic behind such drastic price hikes at a time when citizens are already grappling with significant economic challenges.

He painted a grim picture of the ongoing crisis, "Your administration is becoming indifferent, insensitive, and unresponsive to the plight of millions of Nigerians who can no longer meet their daily needs. This is a brutal assault on the sensibility of Nigerians."

Adams' letter also reflected the growing frustrations of ordinary Nigerians, some of whom, he noted, believed he was avoiding addressing the issues due to his shared Yoruba heritage with the President.

Adams didn't stop at petrol prices; he pointed to the broader economic turmoil, particularly the depreciation of the Naira.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In May 2023, Naira to a Dollar was less than 740. Today, it is more than 1,600."

Wale Edun, Nigeria's finance minister, during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. [Getty Images/Bloomberg]
Wale Edun, Nigeria's finance minister, during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. [Getty Images/Bloomberg] Pulse Nigeria

He questioned the performance of Tinubu's key economic advisers, Wale Edun, the Finance Minister, and Yemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), both of whom served under Tinubu during his tenure as Lagos State Governor.

"What exactly are the fiscal, economic, and financial briefings they give you daily to convince you that they know what they are doing in those two offices?" Adams asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Nigerians will smile again under Tinubu - Edun

Adams also expressed concern about the situation of insecurity in Nigeria. Despite the optimism following Buhari's exit from office, Adams contended that insecurity has worsened.

"From the North to the South, East to the West, the rate at which Nigerians are being abducted and some killed, even after ransom was paid, it was as if these blood-thirsty maniacs have just been unleashed on Nigerians from the hottest part of hell."

Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945) in Munich in the spring of 1932. [Getty Images]
Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945) in Munich in the spring of 1932. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In a particularly sharp critique, Adams likened Tinubu's governance to Adolf Hitler's dictatorship in Nazi Germany.

He referenced how Hitler, initially an elected leader, dismantled democratic institutions and led Germany into ruin by the end of World War II.

"I hope I am wrong, but I see a linkage between what happened during the ascendancy of Hitler into power and what is happening in Nigeria today," Adams warned, drawing attention to what he perceives as a growing dictatorship under Tinubu.

Adams concluded his letter with a clear message to Tinubu: reverse the "ugly trend" before it's too late.

His message reflected his frustration and the overwhelming pressure from Nigerians expecting him to speak out.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Land dispute between 2 Anambra communities claims 3 lives, including an orphan

Land dispute between 2 Anambra communities claims 3 lives, including an orphan

Gombe ASUU embarks on first indefinite strike in 21 years

Gombe ASUU embarks on first indefinite strike in 21 years

FG commits ₦47.5bn to upgrade 50 senior secondary schools in first phase

FG commits ₦47.5bn to upgrade 50 senior secondary schools in first phase

'You’ve betrayed Nigerians who believed in you' – Gani Adams writes Tinubu

'You’ve betrayed Nigerians who believed in you' – Gani Adams writes Tinubu

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Reaction greets Deputy Speaker Kalu's claim of influencing SEDC

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Nigerian states, including Maiduguri, to face thunderstorms, rain from Wednesday

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

Fuel crisis continues but selling petrol on the streets could land you in jail

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

APC defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, blasts ex-VC Lukman for criticism

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Maiduguri flood victims begin returning home as waters recede, 239,000 affected

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi Commissioner for Education, Hon. Wemi Jones (4L); Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr Umar Yahuza (5L); and other officials during the latter advocacy visit on Drug Abuse to Ministry of Education on Tuesday in Lokoja

Kogi Govt, NDLEA join forces to tackle drug abuse in schools, target females

Repentant Boko Haram members

Repentant Boko Haram member regrets destroying NCE certificate, seeks pardon

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Jos motorists, commuters lament NNPCL’s fuel price hike from ₦617 to ₦897

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi Estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised [Daily Trust]

Illegal miners attack MI Wushishi estate in Minna, 1 killed, vehicles vandalised