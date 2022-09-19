RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

World leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

News Agency Of Nigeria

Leaders and monarchs from across the globe gathered in London on Monday to bid farewell to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth

Recommended articles

Thousands of people lined the streets to witness the passage of the queen’s casket from the historic Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey, and eventually on to Windsor Castle where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband.

U.S. President Joe Biden paid tribute to the 96-year-old, Britain’s longest-serving monarch who earned almost universal respect for her service to her country as its role in the world diminished and changed.

Among the crowds who came from around Britain and beyond, people were climbing lampposts and standing on barriers and ladders to catch a glimpse of the royal procession.

Millions more will watch on television at home on a public holiday declared for the occasion as the funeral of a British monarch has never been televised before.

Along the Mall, one of London’s grand ceremonial boulevards, the crowd stood 15-20 people deep in places.

Some wore smart black suits and dresses. Others were dressed in hoodies, leggings and tracksuits. A woman with dyed green hair stood next to a man in morning suit as they waited for the procession to begin.

Alistair Campbell Binnings, 64, said he left his home in Norfolk at midnight to make his way to London.

“This is a one-off. We would only be here for the queen. We just felt we had to be here. She was what we always needed in a time of crisis,” he said.

Shortly before 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), the oak coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be some 500 world leaders, from Biden and Emperor Naruhito of Japan to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mark Brown, prime minister of Cook Islands.

The queen’s great-grandchildren, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, the two eldest children of now heir-to-the-throne Prince William, will also be attending.

Charles, Elizabeth’s son and the new king, in a statement said “as we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.’’

Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle.

Her health had been in decline, and for months the monarch who had carried out hundreds of official engagements well into her 90s had withdrawn from public life.

However, in line with her sense of duty she was photographed just two days before she died, looking frail and holding a walking stick as she appointed Liz Truss as her 15th and final prime minister.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gbajabiamila to meet education minister education over ASUU strike on Tuesday

Gbajabiamila to meet education minister education over ASUU strike on Tuesday

ASUU Strike: Lagosians stranded as students block Lagos Airport

ASUU Strike: Lagosians stranded as students block Lagos Airport

2023: Group offers joint Muslim and Christian prayers for Tinubu and Sani

2023: Group offers joint Muslim and Christian prayers for Tinubu and Sani

World leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

World leaders, monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth

Elizabeth: Royal mourners face rail disruption on journey to Windsor Castle

Elizabeth: Royal mourners face rail disruption on journey to Windsor Castle

Gov. Emmanuel sets up panel to investigate collapsed building in Uyo

Gov. Emmanuel sets up panel to investigate collapsed building in Uyo

Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders to find solution to lingering strike

Reps to meet ASUU, stakeholders to find solution to lingering strike

Youths call for prayers for peaceful elections in 2023

Youths call for prayers for peaceful elections in 2023

PDP leaders to meet Ortom, Fintiri today as party crisis worsens

PDP leaders to meet Ortom, Fintiri today as party crisis worsens

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Uju Anya ( Laura Petrilla)

‘My life is in danger,’ Uju Anya cries out following her tweet about Queen Elizabeth

French mayor allegedly blackmailed rival with sex video

French mayor allegedly blackmailed rival with sex video

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on March 14, 2022.

UNGA 77: Guterres urges world leaders to fight climate crisis

Bayer Foundation publishes white paper on challenges female entrepreneurs face in sub-Saharan Africa

Bayer Foundation publishes white paper on challenges female entrepreneurs face in sub-Saharan Africa