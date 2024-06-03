ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Woman suffers condition that makes her appear drunk without drinking alcohol

News Agency Of Nigeria

Despite not drinking alcohol, she had elevated blood alcohol levels and alcohol on her breath.

The woman has been diagnosed with auto-brewery syndrome [BI]
The woman has been diagnosed with auto-brewery syndrome [BI]

Recommended articles

This happened even after saying she had not been drinking.

Called auto-brewery syndrome, the condition sees fungi in the gut create alcohol through fermentation. Researchers say awareness of this syndrome – which has social, legal, and medical consequences – is essential for proper diagnosis and management.

Over two years the woman visited the emergency department complaining of extreme daytime sleepiness and slurred speech. She had been on several antibiotic courses for recurrent urinary tract infections alongside a proton pump inhibitor to reduce the amount of acid in her stomach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite not drinking alcohol, she also had elevated blood alcohol levels and alcohol on her breath.

After each hospital visit the woman was discharged with the diagnosis of alcohol intoxication, despite her reports of no alcohol intake, which her family confirmed.

The patient needed up to two weeks off work after each episode and during this time she ate very little. Her symptoms would improve after one to two weeks but would return every one to two months.

ALSO READ: Doctor wants you to stop drinking alcohol at this age — if you love yourself

On the third visit, the mother was even certificated under the Mental Health Act, as the doctor had concerns about self-neglect when she discharged herself before psychiatric assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, on her seventh visit the emergency doctor considered a diagnosis of auto-brewery syndrome, and after being prescribed some medication, she was referred to a specialist.

A dietitian suggested a low-carbohydrate diet, and after completing a one-month course of antifungal medication and the diet, the woman’s symptoms went away and remained absent for four months.

The woman slowly started to eat carbohydrates again, but one month after doing this she had a recurrence of slurred speech and drowsiness, which led to a fall. She was advised to restart the low-carbohydrate diet again, and her symptoms resolved.

Writing in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, Dr Rahel Zewude, University of Toronto, and her co-authors, said, "Auto-brewery syndrome carries substantial social, legal, and medical consequences for patients and their loved ones.

"Our patient had several (emergency department) visits was assessed by internists and psychiatrists, and was certified under the Mental Health Act before receiving a diagnosis of the auto-brewery syndrome, reinforcing how awareness of this syndrome is essential for clinical diagnosis and management."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Woman suffers condition that makes her appear drunk without drinking alcohol

Woman suffers condition that makes her appear drunk without drinking alcohol

Power outage as electricity workers shut down national grid amid NLC strike

Power outage as electricity workers shut down national grid amid NLC strike

24,535 candidates to retake UTME in June as JAMB releases more results

24,535 candidates to retake UTME in June as JAMB releases more results

Senate urges FG to continue paying ₦35,000 wage award

Senate urges FG to continue paying ₦35,000 wage award

‘Marriage is like school; you can drop out and enrol again’ - Minister Mao

‘Marriage is like school; you can drop out and enrol again’ - Minister Mao

Driver arrested after assaulting police officer along Kamiti Road in viral video

Driver arrested after assaulting police officer along Kamiti Road in viral video

The strike will go on as planned - Labour says after meeting with NASS leaders

The strike will go on as planned - Labour says after meeting with NASS leaders

Lawyer doesn't want court to separate couples whose marriages can still be saved

Lawyer doesn't want court to separate couples whose marriages can still be saved

Ikorodu residents want Sanwo-Olu to build 4th Mainland Bridge before leaving office

Ikorodu residents want Sanwo-Olu to build 4th Mainland Bridge before leaving office

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

Landslide buries over 2000 people alive in Papua New Guinea [Global News - Inquirer.net]

Landslide buries over 2000 people alive in Papua New Guinea

President William Ruto & Joe Biden with First Ladies Rachel Ruto & Jill Biden at the White House, Washington D.C.

Food & other expenses U.S. presidents pay from their pockets - What Kenya can learn

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes