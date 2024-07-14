ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Who is Thomas Crooks, Trump shooter who came inch close to taking out ex-President?

Nurudeen Shotayo

Crooks nearly took out Trump after a bullet from his weapon came agonisingly close to the former US President's head during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump gets helped off the stage by aides in Pennsylvania on July 13 after an assassination attempt.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Donald Trump gets helped off the stage by aides in Pennsylvania on July 13 after an assassination attempt.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Recommended articles

Crooks aimed multiple shots at the former President during his speech at the rally in Butler on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The shooter came close but not enough as the upper part of Trump's right ear was pierced by a bullet.

The Republican candidate for the upcoming November 5, 2024 election was seen ducking down to evade the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secret Service agents quickly rushed to the scene and swarmed over him to form a human shield.

The gunman was killed immediately, and a member of the audience also died from the incident.

Two other spectators were critically wounded and currently receiving treatment.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed on Saturday by a special forces sniper [telegraph]
Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed on Saturday by a special forces sniper [telegraph] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed the identity of the shooter.

“Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, is the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online,” the FBI said in a statement on Sunday.

For its part, the Secret Service said the shooter “fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally” before being “neutralised” by agents.

Thomas Crooks on his graduation [caclubindia]
Thomas Crooks on his graduation [caclubindia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

After he was neutralised at the scene, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, Kevin Rojek, said Crooks was found with no means of identification, so agents had to “run his DNA and get biometric confirmation.”

Below are five things known about Crooks:

  1. According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022.
  2. Crooks lived about an hour away from the scene of the shooting in Butler.
  3. Records from state voters revealed that Crooks was a registered Republican.
  4. Crooks bagged a $500 “star award” from the National Math and Science Initiative, Pittsburgh, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
  5. Filling from the Federal Election Committee shows that at 17, Crooks made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians.
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

We don't need more states, most of the existing ones not viable - Agbakoba

We don't need more states, most of the existing ones not viable - Agbakoba

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Reaction as NCC targets 25% increase in telecom sector to boost Nigeria's GDP

Reaction as NCC targets 25% increase in telecom sector to boost Nigeria's GDP

Food importation may destroy Nigeria’s agric sector, Adesina warns FG

Food importation may destroy Nigeria’s agric sector, Adesina warns FG

'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt / Getty Image

Trump returns from hospital after assassination attempt; shooter identified

Donald Trump gets helped off the stage by aides in Pennsylvania on July 13 after an assassination attempt.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Who is Thomas Crooks, Trump shooter who came inch close to taking out ex-President?