Who is Thomas Crooks, Trump shooter who came inch close to taking out ex-President?

Crooks aimed multiple shots at the former President during his speech at the rally in Butler on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The shooter came close but not enough as the upper part of Trump's right ear was pierced by a bullet.

The Republican candidate for the upcoming November 5, 2024 election was seen ducking down to evade the attack.

Secret Service agents quickly rushed to the scene and swarmed over him to form a human shield.

The gunman was killed immediately, and a member of the audience also died from the incident.

Two other spectators were critically wounded and currently receiving treatment.

FBI confirms shooter's identity

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed the identity of the shooter.

“Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, is the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online,” the FBI said in a statement on Sunday.

For its part, the Secret Service said the shooter “fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally” before being “neutralised” by agents.

Who was Thomas Crooks?

After he was neutralised at the scene, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, Kevin Rojek, said Crooks was found with no means of identification, so agents had to “run his DNA and get biometric confirmation.”

Below are five things known about Crooks: