ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Trump returns from hospital after assassination attempt; shooter identified

Samson Waswa

Former President Donald Trump has returned to his home in New Jersey after being treated for a gunshot wound sustained during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident as an attempted assassination.

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt / Getty Image
Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt / Getty Image

The shooting occurred shortly after Trump took the stage at around 6 p.m. EST. Several loud pops were heard, and Secret Service agents quickly escorted Trump off the stage, with blood visible on his face. Video footage from the rally appears to show Trump reacting to something hitting his ear before he briefly pumped his fist at the crowd and was led away.

Recommended articles

One attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured in the attack. Trump confirmed on social media that a bullet "pierced the upper part" of his right ear before he was whisked away by agents. He has since returned to his home in New Jersey after receiving hospital treatment.

Donald Trump gets helped off the stage by aides in Pennsylvania on July 13 after an assassination attempt.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Donald Trump gets helped off the stage by aides in Pennsylvania on July 13 after an assassination attempt.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

The Secret Service reported that the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue, was killed. The shooter has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, a registered Republican voter in Pennsylvania. Federal campaign finance reports indicate that Crooks donated $15 to a progressive political action committee on January 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man with a rifle crawling on a nearby roof before shots rang out.

Donald Trump said he was struck in the ear when a shooter opened fire during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday
Donald Trump said he was struck in the ear when a shooter opened fire during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage after shots rang out during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was photographed raising his fist in the air with blood smeared on his face.Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that he was shot by "a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear." One bystander died and two others were critically injured in the shooting, which is being investigated as an attempted assassination.Authorities have not yet confirmed that Trump was shot in the ear.The shooting wasn't the first attempt on Trump's life. At a 2016 campaign rally in a Las Vegas strip hotel casino, Michael Steven Sandford attempted to grab a police officer's gun. As he was taken into custody, the British national told officers that he was hoping to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.The Guardian reported that Sandford has a history of mental illness, which Judge James Mahan acknowledged in his hearing, saying that Sandford needed help and wasn't a "hardened criminal" — or even intent on assassinating Trump."I know saying sorry is not enough," Sandford told the court, the Guardian reported. "I really do feel awful about what I did. I wish there was some way to make things better. I have cost taxpayers so much money. I feel terrible."On May 6, KYT 24 reported that Sandford had been deported to the UK, after being in US custody for about 11 months. Business Insider USA

Trump posted on his verified Truth Social account at 8:42 p.m., thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response and extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities seek to uncover more details about the shooter and his motives.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court orders Lai Mohammed to disclose FG agreement with X

Court orders Lai Mohammed to disclose FG agreement with X

This is hypocrisy - Nigerians roast Pastor Adefarasin for condemning shooting at Trump rally

This is hypocrisy - Nigerians roast Pastor Adefarasin for condemning shooting at Trump rally

All victims of Abuja building collapse rescued alive – Police

All victims of Abuja building collapse rescued alive – Police

Ex-Senate President, Anyim dumps PDP for APC, urges support for Tinubu

Ex-Senate President, Anyim dumps PDP for APC, urges support for Tinubu

Bullet hit ‘upper part of my right ear’ - Donald Trump speaks after assassination attempt

Bullet hit ‘upper part of my right ear’ - Donald Trump speaks after assassination attempt

Customs officer killed while trying to arrest smuggled vehicle in Kaduna

Customs officer killed while trying to arrest smuggled vehicle in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

President Tinubu’s horse wins international horse racing competition in Kaduna

Residents wail as Kaduna govt demolishes illegal structures

Residents wail as Kaduna govt demolishes illegal structures

200 students receive NDDC scholarship for postgraduate studies abroad

200 students receive NDDC scholarship for postgraduate studies abroad

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

Ghanaian man cries as DNA says 12-year-old girl he sent to Germany isn't his child

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

No going back - Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali junta leaders bid farewell to ECOWAS

No going back - Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali junta leaders seal breakaway from ECOWAS

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%