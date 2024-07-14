Trump returns from hospital after assassination attempt; shooter identified

The shooting occurred shortly after Trump took the stage at around 6 p.m. EST. Several loud pops were heard, and Secret Service agents quickly escorted Trump off the stage, with blood visible on his face. Video footage from the rally appears to show Trump reacting to something hitting his ear before he briefly pumped his fist at the crowd and was led away.
Recommended articles
One attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured in the attack. Trump confirmed on social media that a bullet "pierced the upper part" of his right ear before he was whisked away by agents. He has since returned to his home in New Jersey after receiving hospital treatment.
Shooter named
The Secret Service reported that the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue, was killed. The shooter has been identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, a registered Republican voter in Pennsylvania. Federal campaign finance reports indicate that Crooks donated $15 to a progressive political action committee on January 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man with a rifle crawling on a nearby roof before shots rang out.
Trump posted on his verified Truth Social account at 8:42 p.m., thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response and extending his condolences to the families of the victims.
"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing as authorities seek to uncover more details about the shooter and his motives.