RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Walmart employee killed six people and wounded several others before fatally shooting himself at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, authorities said on Wednesday, in the latest episode of gun violence in the United States.

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting. [indiatvnews]
Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting. [indiatvnews]

Recommended articles

Coming on the heels of the shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday, the latest massacre prompted another round of condemnations by public officials and calls by activists for tighter gun control.

“Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities,” Virginia Governor, Glenn Youngkin, said on Twitter.

The Republican has faced stepped-up calls for policies to address gun violence after three University of Virginia students were shot to death earlier this month.

In addition to seven confirmed dead, including the shooter, four people were being treated at an hospital in the area, just south of Norfolk, Solesky said.

One employee told ABC News that the shooter was a manager at the store.

“I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” Briana Tyler said, according to ABC.

It is not the first mass shooting at a Walmart, which has thousands of stores across the United States.

At a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in August 2019, 23 people were killed in a mass shooting near the U.S.-Mexico border in an act described as domestic terrorism by law enforcement.

It was also the deadliest attack on the Hispanic community in modern times.

Patrick Wood Crusius, then 21, from Allen, Texas, was arrested in the shooting and he left behind a manifesto with white nationalist and anti-immigrant themes.

Walmart, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was “shocked” at the violence at the Chesapeake store and it was working closely with law enforcement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election: UK will be watching closely – High Commissioner

2023 election: UK will be watching closely – High Commissioner

Aspirant drags APC to court for disobeying court order on fresh primary election

Aspirant drags APC to court for disobeying court order on fresh primary election

With BVAS, I will dislodge Wike's PDP in Rivers — APGA Candidate

With BVAS, I will dislodge Wike's PDP in Rivers — APGA Candidate

We will work to ensure Nigeria remains safe – Army chief

We will work to ensure Nigeria remains safe – Army chief

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Group backs nomination of Lauretta Onochie as chair of NDDC board

Group backs nomination of Lauretta Onochie as chair of NDDC board

1 feared dead as hoodlums set Osun monarch’s palace on fire

1 feared dead as hoodlums set Osun monarch’s palace on fire

APC commends Court of Appeal Judgement on Zamfara PDP primaries

APC commends Court of Appeal Judgement on Zamfara PDP primaries

FEC approves new Anti-Corruption Strategic Document

FEC approves new Anti-Corruption Strategic Document

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk/Getty Images

RIP Twitter is trending: 5 impending consequences if it shuts down

Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

PDP crisis: Wike's G-5 group meets in Lagos, forms Integrity Group

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump launches 2024 U.S. presidential run, getting jump on rivals