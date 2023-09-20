Tinubu audaciously demands respect for Africa from the world on UNGA stage [Editor's Opinion]

It is no longer news that the world is still adjusting to the awareness rapidly setting on Africans on how much better the continent could be if certain ties with the West were reviewed.

Tinubu made known that Africa does not wish to replace old shackles with new ones.

Standing as a voice for Africa in his inaugural address at the United Nations General Assembly, Nigeria's President made several subtle inferences about Africa's expectations and concerns in its relations with the UN and the Western world.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Desire for equality and respect: Tinubu emphasised that Africa seeks to be treated as an equal partner, neither an "appendage" nor a "patron." This suggests that Africa has historically felt like it was treated as a subordinate or as a recipient of aid rather than a respected partner in global affairs. He implies that Africa wants to be on equal footing with other nations.

2. Caution against new forms of exploitation: Tinubu cautioned against replacing old shackles with new ones. This implies that Africa is wary of entering into partnerships or agreements that might exploit or burden the continent in different ways. He is suggesting that Africa wants fair and equitable relationships, free from exploitation.

3. Historical legacy of exploitation: Tinubu highlighted the history of broken promises, unfair treatment, and exploitation that Africa has faced from abroad. This is a subtle way of addressing the historical legacy of colonialism, imperialism, and economic exploitation by Western powers. He implies that the past continues to affect Africa's ability to progress.

4. Comparing Africa to post-war Europe: By mentioning the Marshall Plan and pointing out that the underlying conditions in Africa are different from those of post-war Europe, Tinubu suggests that Africa believes it deserves a similar level of commitment and resources from the West to address its economic challenges. This implies that Africa feels it has not received the same level of support and investment as Europe did after World War II.

5. Call for political commitment and resources: Tinubu's reference to the need for the same level of political commitment and resource devotion as the Marshall Plan implies that Africa perceives a lack of sufficient support from Western countries and the UN in addressing its economic and developmental challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Marshall Plan

The Marshall Plan, also known as the European Recovery Program, was a major American initiative following the World War II that focused on aiding war-torn Western Europe.

Launched in 1947, it extended significant financial aid to European nations to aid their economic recovery and counter the spread of communism. By providing substantial grants and loans, it enabled European countries to rebuild infrastructure, stimulate economic growth, and establish societal stability.

In light of this, President Tinubu argues that Africa seeks comparable support and commitment to address its distinctive economic and developmental challenges, using the Marshall Plan as a historical benchmark to emphasise Africa's aspirations for enhanced assistance and collaboration in advancing its economic prosperity and sustainability.