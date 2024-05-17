ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ugandan student receives acceptance letters from 120 American colleges

Samson Waswa

In an extraordinary display of academic excellence, a Ugandan student has been accepted into a staggering 120 colleges and universities across the United States.

Helms Atekega
Helms Atekega
  • Achieved a remarkable 3.94 grade point average
  • Credits music for giving him the confidence to excel in academic realms
  • Received acceptance letter from UC Berkeley, a university with special significance for his family

Recommended articles

Helms Atekega, aged 18, is a senior at Head Royce, a private high school in Oakland. He has achieved a remarkable 3.94 grade point average, making him a highly sought-after candidate among top institutions.

Atekega's journey to this impressive milestone began five years ago when he immigrated to the United States from Uganda. Despite the challenges of navigating a new culture and education system, Atekega has thrived, thanks in part to the unwavering support of his parents and grandparents.

"I feel very lucky that I was well-prepared. I had a wonderful guidance counselor and parents who were supportive of this whole process," Atekega said in an interview with US media this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he and his father, Chris Atekega, opened a suitcase filled with acceptance letters and scholarship offers, it was clear that this achievement was not just a testament to Atekega's hard work but also a tribute to the unwavering support of his family.

Atekega's passion for music has also played a significant role in his academic success. He has been singing for as long as he can remember and credits music with giving him the confidence to excel in all areas of his life.

Read: Uganda’s Frank Musisi promoted to 'Lieutenant Colonel' rank in US Army

"It gives me confidence in everything I've tried, in all the academic realms I'm interested in," Atekega said. "I definitely always come back to music and singing. That's sort of my safe haven."

Among the acceptance letters was one from UC Berkeley, a institution that holds special significance for Atekega's family. His father, Chris, is a graduate of UC Berkeley and a tech entrepreneur. However, Atekega was quick to note that his father did not influence his decision to attend the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I gave him encouragement to follow his dreams, not go to Berkeley specifically," Chris Atekega said.

Atekega plans to major in music and minor in global studies at UC Berkeley, a decision that aligns with his passion for music and his desire to make a positive impact on the world.

As he prepares to graduate from high school on June 8, Atekega offered words of wisdom to his peers: "Keep your head up, go for it, prevail, and don't let all the noise get to you."

In addition to his academic pursuits, Atekega is a member of the Pacific Boy Choir Academy in Oakland and plans to travel with the group to perform in Peru this summer. He will begin classes at UC Berkeley in mid-August.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Germany's longest-married couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

Germany's longest-married couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

Things will get better soon - Information minister assures Nigerians

Things will get better soon - Information minister assures Nigerians

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima

The world can't afford to neglect Nigeria's economic potentials - Shettima

Africa CDC commends Nigeria’s progress in routine immunisation

Africa CDC commends Nigeria’s progress in routine immunisation

Tinubu has brought remarkable progress to Nigeria - United Nations

Tinubu has brought remarkable progress to Nigeria - United Nations

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

My govt has been doing lots of work without noise, media show - Fubara

Binance breached law, operated naira P2P in exchange for crypto assets - Witness

Binance breached law, operated naira P2P in exchange for crypto assets - Witness

Kano Court fixes June 5 for Ganduje's arraignment over bribery allegation

Kano Court fixes June 5 for Ganduje's arraignment over bribery allegation

Palliative not solution to rising cost of living, Zulum tells FG

Palliative not solution to rising cost of living, Zulum tells FG

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kidney transplant done with pig's kidney [dailyexpress]

62-yr-old American who received new kidney from a pig in March is dead

Sherif Lawal: Boxer collapses and dies during first professional fight

Sherif Lawal: Boxer collapses and dies during first professional fight

In 2021, Gates and his wife divorced after 27 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Buffett resigned from the three-person board at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals, Buffett said at the time.

What next for Melinda Gates after resigning in $12.5 billion agreement

Home Office tells Ghanaian man Nelson Shardey he's not British after 42 years in UK

Ghana's Nelson Shardey spends 42 years in UK, Home Office says he's not British