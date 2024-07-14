This is hypocrisy - Nigerians roast Pastor Adefarasin for condemning shooting at Trump rally

Trump was rushed off the stage at his rally stop in Butler, in the state of Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, after being targeted by a shooter.

Gunshots rang out at the event as the former President was making a speech, forcing him to abruptly stop speaking.

The former President can be seen in viral videos clutching the right side of his head as he speedily lay on the floor.

Secret Service agents swiftly mounted the stage and formed a shield over him, while the shooter was immediately neutralised.

“The shooter is no longer a threat," a Secret Service agent can be heard saying before Trump was whisked away from the scene.

However, he sustained an injury to his right ear, which was pierced by a bullet. A spectator also died while a few others were injured.

Trump is confirmed safe and currently receiving medical attention.

Adefarasin sends condolences to the US

Reacting to the incident in a post on his X on Sunday, Pastor Adefarasin condemned the political violence in the U.S.

The cleric also expressed gratitude that Trump came out of the attack without fatal injury, while extending condolences to the family of the deceased spectator and the injured.

"We condemn political violence in the leading democracy of the free world. We are thankful to God for the survival of former President Donald J. Trump without fatal injury. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased spectator and offer our prayers for the injured. Our prayers remain for a speedy and total recovery of former President Trump," Adefarasin's post partly read.

Nigerians call out Adefarasin

Meanwhile, some Nigerians were displeased with the cleric's comment, pointing out his silence when similar incidents occurred during the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The aggrieved netizens questioned why Adefarasin found it convenient to condemn an incident that happened in the U.S. while he completely ignored the ones in his country.

Below are some of the reactions:

You did not call out or speak against the political violence in your country’s elections, you even went ahead to sneakily support the perpetrators with corn in your pocket You’re a coward! - @AjeboDanny

Brock Lesnar, Not once did you condemn the violence that happened in your backyard. Not once. Not once did you acknowledge the political madness that ravaged this country. Every night you go to sleep, I hope you're safe in the realisation that you're a useless person. - @UnkleAyo

You are my man but why didn’t you condemn political violence in Nigeria. The political violence in Nigeria is waaaaay more than that in the United States. You have more stake and interests in Nigeria than the United States. It’s all so puzzling. Why won’t you condemn the problem in Nigeria. - @Morris_Monye

The silence of the many parts of the Nigerian church in the face of the murders of 1000s of Christians in Northern Nigeria makes this tweet rub me off the wrong way!!! So many Nigerian tragedies are met with silence. Na wa - @I_Am_Ilemona

No comment, when your “Saul” and his cohorts unleashed political violence during 2023 elections! - @Tutsy22

When Nigerians went to exercise their rights to vote in the last concluded elections, they were battered, injured and a few killed in a blatant act of political violence and bullying. Where was your voice of condemnation, man of the corn? - @maxvayshia

For Nigeria: "Saul before Paul. Accept the rigging, vote-buying, & violence rhetorics." "For the US: " Condemn violence. Protect democracy. Condolences." Deceivers. - @LRNZH

Pastor Paul Adefarasin is getting dragged by top Nigerian influencers and for tweeting about the political situation that happened recently in the United States. Saw that tweet and i could tell about the hypocrisy of Nigerian Religious Leaders particularly about POLITICS - @KlasickTheHost