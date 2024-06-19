Torrential rains in Abidjan claim 11 lives, 7 injured, many missing

“The provisional report shows 11 victims dead and identified, several others not yet identified and seven injured noted and taken into account,” said Myss Belmonde Dogo, the minister of National Cohesion, Solidarity and the Fight against Poverty.

The provisional toll “is already heavy,” he said, adding that the government is mobilising resources to provide support to the affected families next week.

Between Thursday and Saturday, torrential rains fell on several localities in Cote d’Ivoire, including Abidjan, where several neighbourhoods were underwater, over 300 people were taken to safety and 18 others were evacuated to health centres.

