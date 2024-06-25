According to estimates by the East African publication, Kenya's debt in 2023 increased by KSh 5.29 billion ($36.5 million) daily. Additionally, the year saw the depreciation of the nation's currency and a rise in the cost of living.

This rise in the cost of living has continued into 2024, sparking ongoing protests against a finance bill that proposes increased taxation for citizens.

Despite earlier criticisms of excessive borrowing, the government plans to borrow over KSh 86 billion from other countries to fund the 2024/25 budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya's Treasury projected a KSh 597 billion deficit, to be covered through domestic and external borrowing. The Kenyan government will receive KSh 78.718 billion in loans and KSh 8.27 billion in grants from various countries, including Germany, France, Japan, and China.

In April 2024, the Treasury released estimates for the Government of Kenya's development expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The table below details the countries from which Kenya will obtain bilateral loans and grants to finance the 2024/25 budget.

Top 10 countries Ruto plans to borrow from to fund 2024/25 budget:

Rank Donor country Loan (Ksh) Grants (Ksh) Total (Ksh) 1 AFD - France 25,459,635,125 1,027,873,310 26,487,508,435 2 KFW - Germany 13,475,250,000 3,233,000,000 16,708,250,000 3 Japan 14,035,890,223 353,945,784 14,389,836,007 4 China 7,253,000,000 7,253,000,000 5 South Korea 4,800,000,000 4,800,000,000 6 Spain 2,969,000,000 2,969,000,000 7 Belgium 2,900,000,000 2,900,000,000 8 Italy 2,142,000,000 280,000,000 2,422,000,000 9 Finland 970,000,000 500,000,000 1,470,000,000 10 Saudi Arabia 1,244,952,996 100,000,000 1,344,952,996

In addition to the top 10 countries, Kenya also plans to borrow from several others, including:

ADVERTISEMENT