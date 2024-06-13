ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

Amos Robi

The Kenyan budget briefcase is a meticulously crafted leather case, embossed with the Kenyan coat of arms and the words 'Republic of Kenya.'

Budget briefcase
Budget briefcase
  • Several finance ministers have had the honour of carrying the iconic Kenyan budget briefcase
  • A memorable and humorous episode involves Finance Minister James Gichuru leaving the briefcase in a bar after a night of heavy drinking
  • It is a tradition inherited from the British, with a unique Kenyan touch

Recommended articles

The annual budget presentation is a highly anticipated event, marked by the grand reveal of the famous Kenyan budget briefcase.

This iconic briefcase has become a symbol of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and the economic direction of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tradition of using a budget briefcase is believed to have been inherited from the British, a remnant of Kenya’s colonial past.

In the United Kingdom, the Chancellor of the Exchequer traditionally carries the budget speech in a red leather briefcase, known as the 'Gladstone box,' named after former Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone.

Similarly, Kenya adopted this tradition, adding its unique touch to the ceremonial presentation.

Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u.
Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u. Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning Njuguna Ndung'u. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How KRA's access to bank, NTSA, school data could change everything for Kenyans

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenyan budget briefcase is a meticulously crafted leather case, embossed with the Kenyan coat of arms and the words 'Republic of Kenya.'

The design of the briefcase reflects both its functional purpose and its ceremonial importance, serving as a secure carrier for crucial budget documents and a visual representation of the government's financial plans.

Over the years, several finance ministers have had the honour of carrying the Kenyan budget briefcase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each minister brings their personal style and approach to the budget presentation, but the briefcase remains a constant, unchanging symbol.

Some of the notable finance ministers who have held the briefcase include James Gichuru Mwai Kibaki, Arthur Magugu, George Saitoti, Musalia Mudavadi, Simeon Nyachae, Francis Masakhalia, Chris Okemo, Chris Obure, David Mwiraria, Amos Kimunya, John Michuki, Uhuru Kenyatta, Njeru Githae, Henry Rotich, Ukur Yattani and currently Njuguna Ndung'u.

Former Treasury CS Ukur Yattani
Former Treasury CS Ukur Yattani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Kenya's budget is read before the MPs pass Finance Bill 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most memorable and humorous episodes in the history of the Kenyan budget briefcase involves former Finance Minister James Gichuru,(1963-1969) the very first to carry the briefcase.

A few years after his initial budget presentation, Gichuru left the briefcase in a bar after engaging in a drinking spree.

This incident occurred during a period when the importance and security of the budget documents were paramount.

First Kenyan Finance Minister James Gichuru
First Kenyan Finance Minister James Gichuru Pulse Live Kenya

FOLLOW LIVE: Highlights of Ruto 2nd budget for the Financial Year 2024/25

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the tale, Gichuru inadvertently left the briefcase behind after a night of heavy drinking.

This caused a minor national panic, given the significance of the documents it contained. The Ministry of Finance had to send a team to retrieve the case from the bar

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC Chairman June 26

Court to hear suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC Chairman June 26

Tinubu appoints Yakubu to replace Ben Akabueze as DG for Budget Office

Tinubu appoints Yakubu to replace Ben Akabueze as DG for Budget Office

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

INEC publishes final list of candidates for Ondo governorship election

Edwin Clark exposes how Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos

Edwin Clark exposes how Buhari did everything to subjugate Igbos

Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

Report of shooting, kidnapping on Kaduna-Abuja road false - Kaduna govt

Brilliant, worthy ambassador of Nigeria - Tinubu greets Okonjo-Iweala on birthday

Brilliant, worthy ambassador of Nigeria - Tinubu greets Okonjo-Iweala on birthday

Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

Troops neutralise terrorists’ kingpin, Buharin Yadi, others in Kaduna

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Iraq court [Rudaw]

7 sentenced to death for cross-border drug trafficking in Iraq

An undercover investigator recorded the man describing how he had killed the pregnant woman (image used for illustrative purpose) [Adobe Stock]

Man finally imprisoned for life 8 years after stabbing pregnant woman 11 times

Content creator Njeri Mbugua

Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Hunter Biden, son of President of the United States of America

Joe Biden's son faces 25-Year sentence following guilty verdict in gun case