'Targets hit' - Houthis declare after launching drones at Israeli coastal city

News Agency Of Nigeria

They described the drones as a new variant with the name Jaffa, first mentioned by Houthi military spokesman Yehya Saree in July.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has reported downing a drone off the coast near the city.

The IDF also reported that another drone had fallen on open ground.

The drones travelled a distance of some 1,800 kilometres.

The Houthis claimed that the drones had reached their targets.

Air raid alarms sounded in Bat Yam to the immediate south of Tel Aviv.

There were no initial reports of injury or damage.

The attack follows a similar attack in July.

