Sudan: UK concludes successful evacuation as Nigeria battles issues in Egypt

Ima Elijah

The United Nations is concerned that hundreds of thousands of people may be displaced if the conflict persists.

UK evacuates over 300 nationals and foreigners [Reuters]
UK evacuates over 300 nationals and foreigners [Reuters]

The last flight left the capital city of Khartoum at 10pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Foreign Office Minister, Andrew Mitchell stated that they could not continue to stay in such hazardous conditions indefinitely.

The 72-hour ceasefire that was initiated on Saturday broke down, resulting in armed factions intensifying their battle for the capital.

Since the fighting began two weeks ago, tens of thousands of individuals have fled the country.

The death toll is believed to be much higher than the latest official figure of 459, and the United Nations is concerned that hundreds of thousands of people may be displaced if the conflict persists.

Stranded Nigerians in Sudan being transported to Egypt [Sun News]
Stranded Nigerians in Sudan being transported to Egypt [Sun News]

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the Federal Government noted that in its attempts to evacuate hundreds of Nigerians from Sudan, and airlift them from Egypt back to Nigeria, difficulties were encountered.

According to emerging reports, Nigerians being evacuated were stranded as they were not allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival on Thursday evening, April 27.

Addressing this, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday said the Mission in Egypt was making arrangements for the payment of visa fees for stranded Nigerians at the border of the country.

Buses carrying about 300 Americans left the war-torn capital of Sudan late Friday, after Washington came under intense pressure to explain why other countries had rescued their nationals but thousands of U.S. citizens remained without help.

The U.S. convoy reportedly set off late Friday on a lengthy journey to a safe location, as it is being monitored by armed drones flying overhead, according to the New York Times.

Khartoum is currently under attack by bombers and heavy artillery. The Sudanese army declared that they were attacking the city from all directions to drive out the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Find out what caused the recent fighting in Sudan here

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Ongoing fighting in Sudan complicates efforts to evacuate foreigners.

Ongoing fighting in Sudan complicates efforts to evacuate foreigners

Audrey Azoulay (UNESCO)

Ghana capital takes over as UNESCO’s 2023 World Book Capital

President Joe Biden (left) and Vice-President Kamala Harris (right) won a highly-charged controversial election in 2020 [Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

80-year-old Biden to run for 2nd term as US President

Sudanese Refugees (MSF)

UN registers more than 1,000 Sudanese refugee families in Chad