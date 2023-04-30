Sudan: UK concludes successful evacuation as Nigeria battles issues in Egypt

The last flight left the capital city of Khartoum at 10pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Foreign Office Minister, Andrew Mitchell stated that they could not continue to stay in such hazardous conditions indefinitely.

The 72-hour ceasefire that was initiated on Saturday broke down, resulting in armed factions intensifying their battle for the capital.

Since the fighting began two weeks ago, tens of thousands of individuals have fled the country.

The death toll is believed to be much higher than the latest official figure of 459, and the United Nations is concerned that hundreds of thousands of people may be displaced if the conflict persists.

Nigerians stranded in Egypt, need visa

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the Federal Government noted that in its attempts to evacuate hundreds of Nigerians from Sudan, and airlift them from Egypt back to Nigeria, difficulties were encountered.

According to emerging reports, Nigerians being evacuated were stranded as they were not allowed to cross the border into Egypt since their arrival on Thursday evening, April 27.

Addressing this, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday said the Mission in Egypt was making arrangements for the payment of visa fees for stranded Nigerians at the border of the country.

US evacuates nationals to safe location

Buses carrying about 300 Americans left the war-torn capital of Sudan late Friday, after Washington came under intense pressure to explain why other countries had rescued their nationals but thousands of U.S. citizens remained without help.

The U.S. convoy reportedly set off late Friday on a lengthy journey to a safe location, as it is being monitored by armed drones flying overhead, according to the New York Times.

Whats going on in Sudan?