Senegal commits troops to ECOWAS military intervention in Niger coup

Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall made the announcement during a government press briefing in the capital city, Dakar, citing concerns over the increasing number of coups in the region and Senegal's international commitments.

During the briefing, Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall expressed Senegal's determination to send its soldiers to Niger, stating, "Senegalese soldiers, for all these reasons, will go there." This comes as ECOWAS threatens the use of force if the junta fails to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum by the deadline, set for Sunday.

Niger becomes the fourth member of the ECOWAS bloc to experience a coup since 2020, escalating regional security concerns. To address the situation, the military chiefs of ECOWAS member countries convened in Nigeria for a three-day consultation.

Foreign Minister Tall Sall asserted that Senegal is bound by its commitment to ECOWAS's decisions, thus offering its assistance. She emphasised the urgency to halt these coups, stating, "Senegal's conviction is that these coups must be stopped — that's why we are going there."

Tall Sall points out a flaw with ECOWAS

Furthermore, she questioned ECOWAS's differential response to coup situations in Mali, Guinea, or Burkina Faso, where military intervention was not immediately deployed.

However, she also shed light on ECOWAS's underlying objectives, indicating the bloc's intention to engage in negotiations with the affected countries to ensure the timely return of power to elected civilian authorities.