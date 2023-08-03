ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Senegal commits troops to ECOWAS military intervention in Niger coup

Ima Elijah

She questioned ECOWAS's slow response to the similar coup situations in Mali, Guinea, or Burkina Faso.

Aissata Tall Sall [LeQuotidien]
Aissata Tall Sall [LeQuotidien]

Recommended articles

Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall made the announcement during a government press briefing in the capital city, Dakar, citing concerns over the increasing number of coups in the region and Senegal's international commitments.

During the briefing, Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall expressed Senegal's determination to send its soldiers to Niger, stating, "Senegalese soldiers, for all these reasons, will go there." This comes as ECOWAS threatens the use of force if the junta fails to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum by the deadline, set for Sunday.

Niger becomes the fourth member of the ECOWAS bloc to experience a coup since 2020, escalating regional security concerns. To address the situation, the military chiefs of ECOWAS member countries convened in Nigeria for a three-day consultation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign Minister Tall Sall asserted that Senegal is bound by its commitment to ECOWAS's decisions, thus offering its assistance. She emphasised the urgency to halt these coups, stating, "Senegal's conviction is that these coups must be stopped — that's why we are going there."

Furthermore, she questioned ECOWAS's differential response to coup situations in Mali, Guinea, or Burkina Faso, where military intervention was not immediately deployed.

However, she also shed light on ECOWAS's underlying objectives, indicating the bloc's intention to engage in negotiations with the affected countries to ensure the timely return of power to elected civilian authorities.

Foreign Minister Tall Sall also criticised the rationale behind juntas in the Sahel, who argue that seizing power is necessary to combat jihadism. She questioned the effectiveness of such actions, stating, "Has there been any single time they have put an end to the insecurity?" Tall Sall further observed that once in power, soldiers often assume civilian roles, undermining the region's democratic stability.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu sends Gen Abdulsalami, Sultan to dialogue with Niger coup leaders

Tinubu sends Gen Abdulsalami, Sultan to dialogue with Niger coup leaders

Pension Scheme contributors hit 10m in June – PenCom

Pension Scheme contributors hit 10m in June – PenCom

Conflict data shows Niger coup plotters sold misinformation

Conflict data shows Niger coup plotters sold misinformation

Must you wait till a life is lost, LP slams Sanwo-Olu over elevator tragedy

Must you wait till a life is lost, LP slams Sanwo-Olu over elevator tragedy

Ex-Bayelsa Chief Judge Abiri dies at 65

Ex-Bayelsa Chief Judge Abiri dies at 65

South-West pensioners demand ₦40,000 minimum pension

South-West pensioners demand ₦40,000 minimum pension

Senegal commits troops to ECOWAS military intervention in Niger coup

Senegal commits troops to ECOWAS military intervention in Niger coup

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

Ganduje emerges as APC National Chairman

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

First Lady Remi Tinubu pays courtesy visit to Buhari in Daura

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic [Channels TV]

UN demands immediate release of detained Nigerien President

Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani. [Bloomberg]

West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, made the announcement at the Russia-Africa Summit where he also met Nigeria's vice-president, Kashim Shettima [Punch]

Putin woos African countries by forgiving $23 billion debt

President Vladimir Putin. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

African leaders press Putin to end Ukraine war, restore grain supplies