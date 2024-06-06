ADVERTISEMENT
Russia to expand its military influence in West Africa

Chinedu Okafor

Russia plans to expand its military influence in West Africa. Russia has long sought to strengthen its connections with Africa, with West Africa as a focal point. So far this year, the Kremlin has dispatched soldiers to Niger, replacing US forces stationed there. Currently, Russia has revealed plans to expand its military influence in Burkina Faso.

  • Russia is planning to expand its military influence in West Africa.
  • Russia aims to increase its military instructors in Burkina Faso.
  • The Prime Minister of Niger revealed turmoil between the US and Niger, that led to the entry of Russian soldiers.

A report by the Moscow Times revealed that during the visit of Russia’s Foreign Minister; Sergei Lavrov to Burkina Faso, a decision was reached to increase the number of its military instructors in the West African state.

"Russian instructors work here and their number will increase," Lavrov said at a news conference in Burkina Faso’s capital; Ouagadougou. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

"At the same time, we are training representatives of the armed forces and security forces of Burkina Faso in Russia."

This is hardly the first play Russia has made towards expanding its military presence in Africa. Earlier in May, following the fallout between Niger and the United States, which saw the expulsion of 1000 US troops from the country, Russian troops entered the country.

They quickly made their way to Airbase 101, located next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger’s capital Niamey.

Later in the month, the Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine revealed that American officials were attempting to dictate which nations Niger could partner with, and refusing to give its rationale for the presence of its army in Niger. See Story here…

This led to a series of events that opened an opportunity for Russia to strengthen its military ties with the West African country.

Also in May, the Central African nations of São Tomé and Príncipe decided to enter a military partnership with Russia.

The two sides agreed to collaborate in the following areas: joint troop training, armed forces recruitment, the use of weapons and military equipment, logistics, the exchange of experience and information in the context of combating extremism and international terrorism, and personnel education and training.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

