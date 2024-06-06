Russia to expand its military influence in West Africa

A report by the Moscow Times revealed that during the visit of Russia’s Foreign Minister; Sergei Lavrov to Burkina Faso, a decision was reached to increase the number of its military instructors in the West African state.

"Russian instructors work here and their number will increase," Lavrov said at a news conference in Burkina Faso’s capital; Ouagadougou. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

"At the same time, we are training representatives of the armed forces and security forces of Burkina Faso in Russia."

This is hardly the first play Russia has made towards expanding its military presence in Africa. Earlier in May, following the fallout between Niger and the United States, which saw the expulsion of 1000 US troops from the country, Russian troops entered the country.

They quickly made their way to Airbase 101, located next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niger’s capital Niamey.

Later in the month, the Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine revealed that American officials were attempting to dictate which nations Niger could partner with, and refusing to give its rationale for the presence of its army in Niger. See Story here…

This led to a series of events that opened an opportunity for Russia to strengthen its military ties with the West African country.

Also in May, the Central African nations of São Tomé and Príncipe decided to enter a military partnership with Russia.

