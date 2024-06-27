Earlier in June, Bloomberg reported that the Russian Government has “forced thousands of migrants and foreign students to fight alongside Russian troops in its war against Ukraine.”

The report added that Russia threatened that the visas of Africans studying in the country wouldn’t be extended unless they joined the Russian troops as mercenaries.

Reacting to the report, the Federal Government of Nigeria in a statement on June 11, 2024, dismissed the claim as “false and misleading.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The government said reported cases of any Nigerian or other African students being enlisted to join the unending war between Russia and Ukraine didn't exist.

Despite that assurance, it is equally true that any Nigerian students willing to join the Russian troops in the fight against Ukraine are free to volunteer.

Pulse Nigeria

Onyedikachi Victor, a Nigerian student in the Eastern European country, told Pulse Nigeria the Russian military is open to everybody, but no international student has been forced to join the country’s troops.

“Russia never compelled international students to join the army to fight Ukraine in exchange for passport renewal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, their military is open for everybody including foreigners, and only if you’re interested,” he said.

The student explained that joining the military is a gateway for many Nigerians to become Russian citizens but he has not seen anyone who has volunteered.

He said he was tempted to join the military because of the incentives but decided not to because of his studies and family.

“It’s very tempting. I was tempted but I had to think about my family and why I was here in the first place,” Victor said.

Another Nigerian, who simply introduced himself as Justice, confirmed that Russia is not forcing any international students to join the military service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice, who has been living in Russia since 2018 added that the mobilisation is majorly for Russians who have passed through the country’s compulsory military training.

“The first mobilisation they did, they took people with military training because everyone in Russia is expected to attend military school after their senior secondary school education for one year and it’s mandatory,” he said.

Like Victor, Justice was tempted to join the Russian military service because of the monetary incentives, but his age was his main barrier.

“I’m 31 years old. I'm over the age they need. I discussed this with my wife some weeks ago that I'd better go to war because she was disturbing me. She laughed and said they won’t accept you because of your age,” he joked.

How much is Russia offering contract soldiers?

ADVERTISEMENT

In its bid to replenish its troops and increase its manpower, Russia announced its plan to recruit 400,000 contract soldiers earlier in March 2023.

In April 2024, the country’s Ministry of Defence said more than 100,000 people had signed up to fight as contract soldiers.

“Over the past week and a half, recruitment points have seen a significant increase in the number of people interested in signing contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry in order to take part in the special military operation,” the ministry said in a statement.

However, to encourage foreigners to voluntarily join the troops, Russia incentivised the military service with mouth-watering cash payments.

Information on a website dedicated to contract soldiers’ applications shows the amount they will earn for their services.

ADVERTISEMENT

While those joining the Russian troops for at least a year will earn 195,000₽, which is equivalent to ₦3,437,429, Special Operation participants are expected to earn much more with additional payments.

Below is the naira equivalent of minimum salaries for special operation soldiers based on military ranks and positions at the war front.

Military Ranks and Position Salary Naira Equivalent Shooter (Private) 210,000 ₽ ₦3,701,847 Squad leader (Sergeant) 238,000 ₽ ₦4,195,427 Deputy Platoon Commander - Squad Leader (Sergeant) 250,000 ₽ ₦4,406,961

Additional payments and benefits

ADVERTISEMENT

Contract soldiers who participate in active offensive actions will get 8,000₽ (₦141,022) each day.

Each kilometre covered as a member of advance troops attracts 50,000₽ (₦881,392), and finally, any contract soldier who captures or destroys enemies’ weapons or military equipment will equally get 50,000₽ (₦881,392).