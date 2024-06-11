ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG reacts to report about Russia forcing Nigerian students to join Ukraine war

Bayo Wahab

According to the report, Russia sought to enlist international students in the war to add extra manpower for its offensive in the Kharkiv region.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and President Vladmir Putin of Russia.
President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and President Vladmir Putin of Russia.

Recommended articles

The report by Bloomberg, an international media platform based in America stated that Russia has decided not to extend the visas of African students and young workers unless they agree to join its military to fight against Ukraine.

The report attributed this claim to European officials familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Russia sought to enlist international students in the war to add extra manpower for its offensive in the Kharkiv region.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the report, the Federal Government has dismissed the report as “false and misleading.”

In a statement on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, there have been no reported cases of any Nigerian or other African students being enlisted to join the war.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news articles published by several Nigerian media outlets on Monday, June 10, 2024, informing the public that the Russian Government is engaging Nigerian and other African students to participate in the ongoing war with Ukraine with the promise of visa renewals.

“The Ministry wishes to inform that the Nigerian Embassy in Moscow is in close communication with the executives of the Nigerian Students Association in Moscow, Russia and there has not been any reported case of conscription of Nigerian students nor indeed of other African students to fight in the aforementioned war.

“The newspaper reports are, therefore, false and misleading and should therefore be disregarded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry also appealed to media outlets to exercise due diligence in the line of duty by verifying the information at their disposal before releasing it to the public.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. He has covered two national elections and produced multiple special reports that are relevant for young people who want to understand important issues in the news. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG reacts to report about Russia forcing Nigerian students to join Ukraine war

FG reacts to report about Russia forcing Nigerian students to join Ukraine war

Tinubu commends Tolaram Group for confidence in Nigeria’s economy

Tinubu commends Tolaram Group for confidence in Nigeria’s economy

Bill to punish electoral officers for result cancellation passes 2nd reading

Bill to punish electoral officers for result cancellation passes 2nd reading

PDP tells Tinubu to review his ‘suffocating policies’

PDP tells Tinubu to review his ‘suffocating policies’

Cholera outbreak in Lagos State claims 5 lives, hospitalises 60

Cholera outbreak in Lagos State claims 5 lives, hospitalises 60

Tinubu celebrates ex-CJN Uwais on birthday, praises his legal contributions

Tinubu celebrates ex-CJN Uwais on birthday, praises his legal contributions

Badagry ram sellers lament low sales as Sallah draws closer

Badagry ram sellers lament low sales as Sallah draws closer

President Tinubu to address nation on Democracy day at 7:00 am

President Tinubu to address nation on Democracy day at 7:00 am

Army chief probes soldiers who beat up civilian staff at Lagos school

Army chief probes soldiers who beat up civilian staff at Lagos school

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion [NAN]

3 killed in Rivers fuel tanker explosion, area barred due to petrol leak

President Bola Tinubu and Ms Claudia Sheinbaum, the first female President of Mexico [Pulse.ng]

Women must architect decisions - Tinubu congratulates Mexico’s 1st female president

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

No plans to revoke licences of more banks – CBN