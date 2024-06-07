ADVERTISEMENT
President Museveni defends Uganda against foreign sanctions, says "nobody can threaten us"

Victor Oluwole

President Yoweri Museveni has boldly stated that foreign influences pose no risk to Uganda’s sovereignty or economic progression. This declaration comes in the wake of sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and the United States on Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and ministers, including Goreti Kitutu, Agnes Nandutu, and Amos Lugolobi. Under Among’s leadership, the Parliament enacted the Anti-Homosexuality Act in May 2023, which has faced criticism from various international donors.

“Uganda’s economy and society are moving forward, the mistakes by some actors notwithstanding. The foreigners interfering in our internal affairs are not a threat at all. There is no foreigner who can threaten us…nobody can threaten us,” Museveni said.

The President also called upon the East African community to strive for unity by fully adopting the Common Market Protocol and Customs Union Protocols to consolidate the fragmented markets of East Africa into a single unified market. He added that a directive has been given to halt the export of raw minerals to encourage local processing and value addition.

Highlighting Uganda’s economic milestones, Museveni pointed out the country has attained the lower middle-income status with a per capita income of USD 1182. “We have just entered the ground floor of the middle income. Just the first floor…we are down there now,” Museveni noted.

Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita further bolstered the President’s points, saying that the State of the Nation Address was an opportunity to reflect on the country’s achievements in the previous year, the inherent challenges, and the government’s legislative agenda for the subsequent session.

She also reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to achieving Uganda’s Vision, urging MPs not to be discouraged by what she described as the noise and actions of detractors and enemies of Uganda’s progress.

“We are aware that the call to leadership sometimes comes with the risk of being misunderstood, criticized, opposed, accused, sanctioned, or even rejected. But we owe it to our society to stand firm,” Among said.

