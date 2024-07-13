ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 4 suspects claiming to be armed robbers in a viral video

Andreas Kamasah

In a swift operation, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended four individuals seen in a viral video threatening violence against anyone they encounter at night. The suspects, identified as Isaac Ampong alias Bullet, Emmanuel Buah alias Network, Festus Agyei, and Asaana Isaac, are currently in police custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation.

“We wish to assure the public that all the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law,” a police spokesperson stated. “Our priority is to maintain public safety and ensure that such threats are dealt with appropriately.”

The swift response by the police has been commended by many citizens, who expressed relief that the suspects have been apprehended. “It’s reassuring to see the police act so quickly,” said a local resident. “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable, and it’s good to know that those responsible are being held accountable.”

The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. “Community cooperation is vital in maintaining law and order,” the spokesperson added. “We encourage everyone to stay alert and support the police in keeping our communities safe.”

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have promised to keep the public informed of any significant developments.

Meanwhile, the Tema Traditional Council has expressed its gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for the enhanced peace and security in the Tema traditional area. This commendation comes in light of the effective leadership and policing strategies implemented by the newly deployed regional commander, under the guidance of Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

During a ceremony held in Tema on Wednesday, 10th July 2024, where IGP Dampare paid a courtesy call on the traditional council, Tema Mankralo Nii Adjetey Agbo voiced the community’s appreciation for the IGP’s leadership. He highlighted the significant improvements in security and the reduction of crime in the area.

“Your humility and respect for both the old and young in society is commendable. We appreciate your leadership. The commander you brought here has been very good and efficient in dealing with crimes in our communities. Because of you, Tema is safe, and we are grateful for your leadership,” said Nii Adjetey Agbo.

IGP Dampare, in response, thanked the traditional leaders for their support and collaboration with the Police in their fight against crime. He emphasised that the Police are servants of the people and must work to ensure the safety and satisfaction of the community.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

