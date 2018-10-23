Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Pence points to leftist groups as caravan organizers

Pence points to leftist groups as caravan organizers

Speaking at a forum hosted by The Washington Post, Pence said he had been in contact with the presidents of Honduras and Guatemala about the unfolding situation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mexican police talking to Honduran migrants in the southern state of Chiapas play

Mexican police talking to Honduran migrants in the southern state of Chiapas

(AFP/File)

Vice President Mike Pence suggested Tuesday that leftist groups financed by Venezuela might be behind the caravan of Central American migrants headed toward the US border.

Speaking at a forum hosted by The Washington Post, Pence said he had been in contact with the presidents of Honduras and Guatemala about the unfolding situation.

He said Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez told him the caravan "was organized by leftist groups in Honduras financed by Venezuela and sent north to challenge our sovereignty and challenge our border."

The Wall Street Journal editorial board and the conservative Heritage Foundation also have highlighted reports that the caravan was organized by a former Honduran lawmaker, Bartolo Fuentes, of the leftist Libre party.

Fuentes was deported from Guatemala on Friday after being arrested for entering the country illegally with Honduran migrants who had trekked from San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The Honduran newspaper La Tribuna quoted Fuentes on October 16 as acknowledging that he and other Libre members organized the caravan through Facebook.

Libre was founded by a coalition of leftist groups led by Manuel Zelaya, a former Honduran president and ally of the late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez. Zelaya was ousted by the military in 2009.

Pence said the United States was working closely with Mexico to keep the caravan, estimated to have grown to 7,000 people, from crossing the border.

"We're going to do everything in our power to prevent this caravan from coming north and violating our border," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet
2 Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentinabullet
3 55 dead after market row in northern Nigeria: presidencybullet

Related Articles

Migration over US-Mexico border 'reaching moment of crisis': Pompeo
Mexico deploys hundreds of riot police as migrants near
Trump threatens to send military against immigrant 'onslaught'
Thousands of Central American migrants stranded on Mexican border
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border over migrant 'onslaught'
Migrant caravan storms Guatemala border into Mexico
Trump: US to begin cutting aid to Central America over migrant caravan
Politics Trump reportedly wanted to shut down the entire US-Mexico border, but his aides talked him out of it
Mexico allows caravan women, children in, but thousands still stranded
Honduran migrant 'caravan' resumes march from Mexico to US

World

Wreckage of an escalator after it jammed at the metro station "Repubblica" in Rome, injuring at least fifteen people.
Around 20 injured in Rome escalator incident
Many fishermen are forced to go far from the Senegalese coast, often in waters belonging to neighbouring Mauritania
'Thousands' of Senegalese fishermen have vanished: Greenpeace
Bolton said the nuclear arms treaty with Russia was outdated -- a 'Cold War bilateral treaty in a multipolar world'
US security chief says 'productive' talks in Moscow despite treaty pull out
The UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, will be in Damascus on Wednesday for a "couple of days" for meetings with Syrian government officials
UN Syria envoy due Wednesday in Damascus
X
Advertisement