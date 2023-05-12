The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Over 18,000 people enter Ethiopia from Sudan – UN

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the agency, new arrivals have been reported at the Pagak/Bubieyr border crossing in Ethiopia’s Gambella region for the first time since the conflict began in Sudan.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Friday.

“People arriving from Sudan to Ethiopia via the Metema border town have now reached more than 18,000,” the UNOCHA said in its latest situation update, adding that over 440 people to date have entered Ethiopia via the Kurmuk border crossing point in Ethiopia’s Benishangul Gumuz Region.

According to the agency, new arrivals have been reported at the Pagak/Bubieyr border crossing in Ethiopia’s Gambella region for the first time since the conflict began in Sudan.

UNOCHA figures showed that the arrivals are from 60 nationalities, and the largest groups are Ethiopians, Sudanese and Turkish.

The UNOCHA earlier announced that shelter and reception areas were under construction for those who needed relocation, and further medical support would be provided.

Sudan has witnessed deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital city of Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

