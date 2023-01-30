ADVERTISEMENT
Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu to appear in court again after 7 months in detention

Bayo Wahab

Ekweremadu had in his previous court appearance denied the allegations against him.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu to appear in UK court again after 7 months in detention (Naijanews)
Senator Ike Ekweremadu to appear in UK court again after 7 months in detention (Naijanews)
Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were transiting to Turkey when the UK police arrested them in June 2022, at Heathrow Airport in London.

The police arrested the couple after receiving a report from a homeless young man, who claimed the Ekweremadus trafficked him into the UK from Nigeria.

The young man, whose name was given as Ukpo Nwamini David alleged that he was made to undergo some medical tests without his consent.

Two days after their arrest, the 60-year-old lawmaker and his wife were arraigned at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Ekweremadu was thereafter detained while Beatrice was granted bail.

However, on Tuesday, the lawmaker, who denied the allegations against him, will again appear before High Court Judge, Mr Justice Johnson.

Recall that on Monday, November 7, 2022, Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia, who was charged alongside her father, appeared in court for allegedly trafficking a homeless man into the United Kingdom to harvest his organs for herself.

Sonia has a kidney-related disease and has been on dialysis for some time.

