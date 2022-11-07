Ekweremadu’s daughter appears in UK court over human trafficking allegation

Daily Mail reports that the 25-year-old lawmaker’s daughter was charged alongside her father, Ike Ekweremadu, 60, her mother Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, and 50-year-old doctor Obinna Obeta of conspiracy to arrange the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

It was claimed that Sonia and the accused facilitated the man’s travel from Lagos to London to remove one of his kidneys.

The man in question is said to be 21-year-old.

The Ekweremadus allegedly conspired with another family member Isaac Ekweremadu to facilitate the alleged victim’s travel to the United Kingdom.

Sonia has a kidney-related disease and has been on dialysis for some time, the court has been told.

The Ekweremadus were arrested after the alleged victim, who previously lived on the streets of Lagos, turned up at Staines police station.

The 21-year-old reportedly told police officers that he had arrived in the UK on 20 February this year and had been taken to Royal Free Hospital for tests, none of which he consented to.

He said after the tests, he returned to the house he had been staying in where he claimed to have been treated like a slave.

He added that he escaped from the house and was homeless for three days before going to the police.

Ike and his wife Beatrice, were arrested in the UK on June 21 after flying into Heathrow from Turkey.