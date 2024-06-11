ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan pitmaster eyeing 80-hour Guinness record for Nyama Choma

Amos Robi

The existing record, set by Jan Greeff in Columbus, Georgia, USA, in April 2014, is an impressive 80 hours.

  • Njeri Mbugua aims to break the Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon by an individual, currently at 80 hours
  • Njeri's barbecue marathon also aims to generate funds and support for a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter for women in Kenya
  • Njeri's ambitious endeavour is not only about breaking records but also celebrating Kenyan culture and raising awareness for a noble cause

Content creator Njeri Mbugua is set to make history as she embarks on a daring quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon by an individual.

The current record stands at an impressive 80 hours, achieved by Jan Greeff in Columbus, Georgia, USA, in April 2014.

Greeff's feat involved cooking an astounding array of food items, including 1,000 hotdogs, 200 pieces of corn, 104 pieces of chicken, 558 burgers, and 526 boerewors (South African sausage).

In a statement on his social media pages, Njeri expressed her enthusiasm and determination for the seven-day challenge ahead.

"Finally, I am excited to announce that I was given the go-ahead to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon by an individual," said Mbugua.

Content creator Njeri Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to the thrill of potentially setting a new world record, Njeri's barbecue marathon aims to generate funds and support for a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter for women in Kenya.

This initiative highlights the dual purpose of her attempt – not just personal achievement but also making a meaningful impact on society.

"I will be barbecuing for 7 days non-stop to break the existing 80-hour record. This title belongs to us Kenyans. Nyama choma is our thing.

"As I will be attempting to break the record, I also intend to raise money for a domestic violence and sexual assault shelter for women in Kenya. Madems mpo!! Please join me in this historic event. Sitawalet down," said.

Content creator Njeri Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

Njeri's ambitious endeavour is about breaking records and celebrating Kenyan culture and raising awareness for a noble cause.

"Nyama choma is our thing," she proudly stated, underlining the cultural significance of barbecue in Kenya. The event is expected to draw significant attention and participation from local communities, with many eager to support both the record attempt and the charitable cause.

The barbecue marathon promises to be an event filled with excitement, resilience, and community spirit.

Njeri has called on her supporters and the general public to join her in this historic endeavor. "Madems mpo!! Please join me in this historic event. Sitawalet down," she urged.

She further promised to annouce the venue and timings for the challenge.

