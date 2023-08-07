ADVERTISEMENT
Niger's military closes airspace as ECOWAS pressures for hand over of power

Ima Elijah

ECOWAS one-week grace to Niger military has expired

Military Junta in Niger Republic releases statement, says two countries from ECOWAS have began mobilisation of their Armed Forces towards its border [Twitter]
On Sunday, August 06, 2023, the country's military authorities announced the closure of Niger's airspace, warning that any attempt to violate it would be met with an "energetic and immediate response."

In a statement issued on Sunday, the new rulers justified their action, citing the perceived threat of intervention from neighboring countries. "Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from this day on Sunday… for all aircraft until further notice," the statement read.

The closure of the airspace comes as the deadline set by ECOWAS for the military rulers to hand back power to the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, was due to expire. ECOWAS had issued an ultimatum last Sunday, demanding that the military rulers step down within the week or face possible military intervention.

The political turmoil in Niger began on July 26 when members of President Mohamed Bazoum's own guard detained him at the presidency, resulting in his overthrow.

The citizens of Niger and the international community await developments as the country's political future remains uncertain.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

