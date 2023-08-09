ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Niger unveils new national anthem reflecting unity against terrorism

Ima Elijah

Niger stands surrounded by security challenges on six of its seven borders.

Supporters of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) demonstrate in Niamey on August 6, 2023 [Photo by AFP]
Supporters of Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) demonstrate in Niamey on August 6, 2023 [Photo by AFP]

Recommended articles

The previous anthem, "La Nigérienne," which was adopted in 1961 after Niger gained independence, has long faced criticism for its colonial undertones. Composed by Frenchman Robert Jacquet, the anthem had become a subject of debate due to its perceived ties to colonialist sentiments.

With the intent to embrace a more contemporary and inclusive national identity, the Nigerien government initiated a comprehensive process in 2019.

A committee comprising songwriters, writers, soldiers, and musicians was established to propose necessary "corrections" to the existing anthem or even create an entirely new anthem that would reflect the current context of Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new anthem, "For the Honor of the Fatherland," encapsulates the nation's anti-colonial struggles and resilience against the scourge of terrorism that has plagued the country since 2015. A parliamentary deputy, speaking to the media, highlighted that the anthem's lyrics draw inspiration from the nation's efforts to resist terrorist groups that have inflicted grief upon the nation.

Mohamet Hamid, the Minister of Culture, emphasized the significance of this transition, stating, "This change signifies a pivotal moment in the history of our country. We have now adopted an anthem that aligns with the dignity and spirit of our people." The anthem, he added, serves as a unifying force, uniting Nigeriens in their shared commitment to sovereignty and resilience.

Niger stands surrounded by security challenges on six of its seven borders. The threat posed by armed bandits and terrorist groups like Boko Haram in the east and various groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) in the west has been a constant concern.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akpabio mistakenly announces senators’ ‘holiday allowance’ during plenary

Akpabio mistakenly announces senators’ ‘holiday allowance’ during plenary

NG-CARES disburses ₦77.7m to 518 small scale traders in Zamfara

NG-CARES disburses ₦77.7m to 518 small scale traders in Zamfara

Niger unveils new national anthem reflecting unity against terrorism

Niger unveils new national anthem reflecting unity against terrorism

YALI network tasks youths on prioritising economic emancipation

YALI network tasks youths on prioritising economic emancipation

Group calls for equal opportunities for women farmers

Group calls for equal opportunities for women farmers

5 prominent Nigerians who have advised ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

5 prominent Nigerians who have advised ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

NGO urges govt on protection of indigenous peoples’ rights

NGO urges govt on protection of indigenous peoples’ rights

Diaspora doctors are welcome to the Nigerian army – COAS

Diaspora doctors are welcome to the Nigerian army – COAS

Mbah submit additional list of 5 commissioner nominees to Enugu Assembly

Mbah submit additional list of 5 commissioner nominees to Enugu Assembly

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 strongest African military powers by country (2023)

10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic. [Channels TV]

Niger’s detained president Bazoum pleads with US, others for help

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the Senior Course 25 Graduation Ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday. [Presidency]

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasised the importance of extending the ultimatum set by ECOWAS, which had expired August 06, 2023.

Italy tells ECOWAS to extend deadline for military intervention in Niger