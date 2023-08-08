ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger coup plotters name economist new prime minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lamine Zeine was formerly the minister of economy and finance for several years.

Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine is Niger’s new prime minister [BusinessDay]
Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine is Niger’s new prime minister [BusinessDay]

Recommended articles

A spokesman for the military junta made the announcement on television late on Monday night.

Lamine Zeine was formerly the minister of economy and finance for several years in the cabinet of then-president Mamadou Tandja, who was ousted in 2010, and most recently worked as an economist for the African Development Bank in Chad, according to a Nigerien media report.

At the end of July, the military ousted the democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum and suspended the constitution in the country of 26 million inhabitants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Bazoum, Niger had been one of the last strategic partners of the West in the fight against the advance of Islamist terrorists in the Sahel.

An ultimatum from the Economic West African Community of States (ECOWAS) to the coup plotters to reinstate Bazoum expired on the weekend. Otherwise, ECOWAS would take measures that could include force, the ultimatum said.

The prime ministers of the ECOWAS member states will now meet in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Thursday to discuss how to proceed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nnamdi Kanu's family suggests Simon Ekpa has 'gone mad'

Nnamdi Kanu's family suggests Simon Ekpa has 'gone mad'

President Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Villa

President Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Villa

15 reasons women still lose elections in Nigeria

15 reasons women still lose elections in Nigeria

Hoodlums burn down Reps member’s house in Anambra

Hoodlums burn down Reps member’s house in Anambra

Nigeria loses ₦373 billion to gas flaring in first half of 2023

Nigeria loses ₦373 billion to gas flaring in first half of 2023

Akpabio appoints all Oyo senators as committee chairmen

Akpabio appoints all Oyo senators as committee chairmen

Ogun Customs seize 1,416 used tyres, goods worth ₦106.7m

Ogun Customs seize 1,416 used tyres, goods worth ₦106.7m

Niger Delta Group alerts FG of unqualified individuals lobbying for PAP jobs

Niger Delta Group alerts FG of unqualified individuals lobbying for PAP jobs

Increased climate investments will boost Nigeria’s economy - Experts

Increased climate investments will boost Nigeria’s economy - Experts

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria