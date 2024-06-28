ADVERTISEMENT
NDC parliamentary candidate suspended over sex with constituency secretary's wife

Kojo Emmanuel

The Assin Central parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, has been withdrawn by the party ahead of the 2024 general elections amid allegations of an affair with the wife of the constituency Secretary, Sadique Broni.

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah
Nurein Shiabu Migyimah

Migyimah was withdrawn from the race on moral grounds.

Following complaints against Migyimah, the NDC's Central Regional Functional Executive Committee conducted exhaustive investigations and deliberations, leading to the immediate withdrawal of his candidature.

The Regional Functional Executive Committee informed the Assin Central Chairman of the NDC of Migyimah's six-month suspension.

This suspension will remain in effect pending the review and adjudication of the matter by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

Michael M. Derry, the Central Regional Organiser of the party, revealed in an interview that Migyimah had an affair with Broni's wife in the Secretary's house.

Broni, suspecting infidelity, planted a camera in his bedroom, which captured the acts.

Derry said "The Secretary caught wind of the cheating rumors circulating regarding his wife and the Parliamentary Candidate, Nurein Shiabu Migyimah, so the Secretary installed a camera in his bedroom. Anytime they were involved in the act, the camera captured it."

Derry explained that Migyimah and Broni shared a close friendship, with Broni even offering his home to Migyimah, who did not have a house in the constituency.

This arrangement, intended for convenience, facilitated the illicit relationship.

"The Parliamentary Candidate and the General Secretary are good friends, and the PC does not have a house in the constituency, so the General Secretary made the PC stay with him in his home," he said.

The scandal deepened with revelations that Broni and his wife do not have children.

However, Broni's wife recently gave birth to a child, allegedly fathered by Migyimah, in Kasoa a week ago.

Derry added that "The General Secretary and his wife do not have children. However, the cheating wife became pregnant by Nurein and gave birth a week ago in Kasoa."

However, the NDC Communication officer in Assin Central has denied the allegations against the parliamentary candidate.

He said any claims of the wife giving birth is false.



