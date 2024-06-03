ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Martyrs Day: Museveni thankful for long life

Samson Waswa

President Yoweri Museveni on Monday afternoon joined hundreds of thousands of pilgrims at the Uganda Martyrs Shrine Namugongo, to mark this year’s Martyrs Day celebration.

President Museveni and Janet attended the Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo
President Museveni and Janet attended the Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo

Museveni was joined by his wife Janet and a host of government officials including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Recommended articles

This year’s celebration also marked the 60th anniversary of the canonisation of the Uganda Martyrs.

In his remarks, Museveni said he decided to be part of the celebrations to thank God for the long life he has given him.

President Museveni and First Lady Janet at Namugongo
President Museveni and First Lady Janet at Namugongo pulse uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

Museveni said he was grateful to the creator who has kept him around to witness the celebration of the slain martyrs since 1964.

“When I heard that we were celebrating 60 years, I told Mama (Janet) that we need to go and be part of it,” Museveni.

“I thank God that I have been here all this time; when the saints were canonised I was 19 years old and in S.4 at Ntare. Again in 1986 when we came from the bush, we said this day should be a public holiday because back then it was not celebrated as a holiday. They used to wait until the weekend.”

President Museveni also described Uganda as a “country of martyrs” citing not only the religious martyrs but also the people who gave their lives for the political struggle that brought his NRM government to power.

Government officials at the Anglican Shrine
Government officials at the Anglican Shrine pulse uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

He gave the example of the people who were executed by UPC’s Bazilio Okello when they refused to divulge where the NRA rebels were hiding.

President Museveni also hinted at his revived efforts to combat corruption in Uganda, promising to lay out a new strategy in his upcoming State of the National Address later this week.

This year’s Martyrs Day celebration was animated by the Nebbi Catholic Archdiocese led by Bishop Raphael P'Mony Wokorach.

This year’s Martyrs Day celebration was animated by the Nebbi Catholic Archdiocese
This year’s Martyrs Day celebration was animated by the Nebbi Catholic Archdiocese pulse uganda
ADVERTISEMENT

In his preaching, Wokorach emphasised the need to guard against all forces that threaten the institution of the family in Uganda.

We pray that the dignity of the family may remain according to the mind of God. Let us all pray that this be a reality day by day, especially for those families struggling in union with one another,” he said.

Samson Waswa Samson Waswa Samson Waswa is a reporter covering all topics in the entertainment world as well as political and current affairs.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

From ₦400k to ₦60k  —  Mixed reactions trail labour’s agreement with FG

From ₦400k to ₦60k  —  Mixed reactions trail labour’s agreement with FG

Strike may end soon as FG, labour reach agreement on new minimum wage

Strike may end soon as FG, labour reach agreement on new minimum wage

Group accuses Benue gov of ethnocentrism, marginalisation of Idoma people

Group accuses Benue gov of ethnocentrism, marginalisation of Idoma people

Army reacts as NLC cries out over soldiers’ presence at meeting venue with SGF

Army reacts as NLC cries out over soldiers’ presence at meeting venue with SGF

Education Commissioner says NLC strike won’t disrupt ongoing WASSCE in Rivers

Education Commissioner says NLC strike won’t disrupt ongoing WASSCE in Rivers

FG begs labour unions to suspend strike and return to negotiation table

FG begs labour unions to suspend strike and return to negotiation table

Lagos workers sent back home as NLC shuts down Alausa secretariat

Lagos workers sent back home as NLC shuts down Alausa secretariat

Uzodimma launches initiative to boost investment, industralisation in Imo

Uzodimma launches initiative to boost investment, industralisation in Imo

CSO, other stakeholders advocate for electoral reform for LGA elections

CSO, other stakeholders advocate for electoral reform for LGA elections

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested.

Driver arrested after assaulting police officer along Kamiti Road in viral video

Indian climber rescued from Everest dies in hospital as season closes [Yahoo News]

Indian climber rescued from Everest dies in hospital as season closes