Martyrs Day: Museveni thankful for long life

This year’s celebration also marked the 60th anniversary of the canonisation of the Uganda Martyrs.

In his remarks, Museveni said he decided to be part of the celebrations to thank God for the long life he has given him.

Museveni said he was grateful to the creator who has kept him around to witness the celebration of the slain martyrs since 1964.

“When I heard that we were celebrating 60 years, I told Mama (Janet) that we need to go and be part of it,” Museveni.

“I thank God that I have been here all this time; when the saints were canonised I was 19 years old and in S.4 at Ntare. Again in 1986 when we came from the bush, we said this day should be a public holiday because back then it was not celebrated as a holiday. They used to wait until the weekend.”

President Museveni also described Uganda as a “country of martyrs” citing not only the religious martyrs but also the people who gave their lives for the political struggle that brought his NRM government to power.

He gave the example of the people who were executed by UPC’s Bazilio Okello when they refused to divulge where the NRA rebels were hiding.

Fighting corruption

President Museveni also hinted at his revived efforts to combat corruption in Uganda, promising to lay out a new strategy in his upcoming State of the National Address later this week.

This year’s Martyrs Day celebration was animated by the Nebbi Catholic Archdiocese led by Bishop Raphael P'Mony Wokorach.

In his preaching, Wokorach emphasised the need to guard against all forces that threaten the institution of the family in Uganda.